Longitude Rx Appoints Stacy Walton as Inaugural Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Growth and Market Expansion

IRVING, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longitude Rx, the health system–owned specialty pharmacy services organization, today announced the appointment of Stacy Walton as its inaugural Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Walton brings more than 30 years of experience across specialty pharmacy, payer strategy, and clinical operations, and will lead all commercial functions as Longitude Rx accelerates growth and expands its platform to new health system partners.

"Stacy brings exactly the combination of clinical credibility and commercial sophistication this role demands. As we expand beyond our founding members, we need a leader who can unify market access, payer strategy, and growth execution into a single commercial engine — and Stacy is that leader." — Jigar Thakkar, Chief Executive Officer, Longitude Rx

As CCO, Walton will oversee market access strategy, payer and manufacturer engagement, and health system growth, partnering closely with Longitude Rx's data, operations, and technology teams to deliver measurable financial and clinical outcomes. Key priorities include expanding access to limited distribution drugs and payer networks, improving speed to therapy, and leveraging AI-driven workflows to optimize specialty pharmacy performance.

About Stacy Walton

Walton began her career as a critical care RN before building a distinguished executive track record across specialty pharmacy and commercial strategy. At OptumRx, she led national clinical programs across oncology, immunology, neurology, and rare disease, and served as Senior Director overseeing contract negotiations and limited distribution drug network access. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President at a national firm specializing in hospital-owned specialty pharmacy solutions, supporting more than 80 health systems.

Walton earned her Nursing Degree from Samford University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from American Sentinel University. She resides in Alabama.

"Having spent my career at the intersection of clinical care and commercial strategy, I know firsthand how much is at stake when a patient can't access the therapy they need. Longitude Rx is building something genuinely different — infrastructure that health systems own and govern. I'm here to scale that model and make sure more health systems, and more patients, benefit from it."



— Stacy Walton, Chief Commercial Officer, Longitude Rx

About Longitude Rx

Established in 2024 as part of Longitude Health, Longitude Rx is a health system–owned specialty pharmacy services organization built for health systems, by health systems. Its founding members — Baylor Scott & White Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Michigan Medicine, Novant Health, and Providence — represent more than $60 billion in combined net patient service revenue. Through a unified, data-driven platform, Longitude Rx helps health systems bringing together every touchpoint of the specialty pharmacy journey to deliver better clinical and financial outcomes. For more information, visit longituderx.org.

Media Contact



Josh Birch



Media Relations Manager



KNB Communications



longituderx@knbcomm.com

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SOURCE Longitude Rx