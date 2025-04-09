Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics to Present Data on Single and Dual Peptide Universal Influenza Candidates at ESCMID 2025

BETHESDA, Md. & GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, a One Health company developing treatments and diagnostic tools for global public health and zoonosis concerns, will present new data from universal influenza pipeline candidates during two poster sessions at the Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) 2025. Longhorn will also be available at booth C108 in Hall B to discuss its differentiated approach to the world’s most critical infectious diseases in humans and animals. ESCMID 2025 is taking place in Vienna, Austria from April 11-15, 2025.





Poster Presentation Details

Longhorn will present data about the broad strain coverage that LHNVD-110, the company’s single peptide universal influenza vaccine candidate, provides in pigs. Pigs can be vectors for viral reassortment with human diseases and do so without showing symptoms.

Poster Title: An unconjugated composite peptide vaccine comprising epitopes from SARS-CoV-2 RNA polymerase and influenza hemagglutinin, neuraminidase, and matrix generates broadly reactive and durable antibodies to coronavirus and influenza virus

Presenter: Nimisha Rikhi, Research Scientist at Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics

Session type: Poster Session

Session title: 01c. Influenza and respiratory viruses (incl diagnostics & epidemiology, antiviral drugs, vaccines, treatment & susceptibility/resistance)

Session date: April 12, 2025

Session time and location: 12:00-13:30 in Poster Area Hall D

Additionally, Longhorn will demonstrate that LHNVD-202, the company’s dual peptide universal influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, provides durable strain coverage for these respiratory infections of widespread, global concern.

Poster Title: An unconjugated single composite peptide vaccine targeting highly conserved influenza epitopes induced broadly reactive and durable antibodies to multiple influenza viruses in pigs

Presenter: Kellie Kroscher, Research Scientist at Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics

Session type: Poster Session

Session title: 11. Public health & vaccines

Session date: April 13, 2025

Session time and location: 12:00-13:30 in Poster Area in Hall D

For more information about Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics visit www.LHNVD.com.

About Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics is a closely held One Health company based in Maryland that is developing broad coverage vaccines and diagnostic tools for worldwide public health concerns such as anti-microbial resistance, sepsis and to prevent future pandemics. Since its inception in 2006, Longhorn has focused on developing broad coverage vaccines and diagnostic tools that can impact a pandemic on a global scale and at all socio-economic levels. Since pandemics flow between humans and animals, Longhorn products play a significant role to surveil, diagnose, prevent and treat the next infectious disease.

Longhorn’s core product, PrimeStore® Molecular Transport Medium (MTM), is a patented, FDA cleared, state-of-the-art ambient temperature molecular diagnostic collection and transport device that can help governments, global health organizations, and drug manufacturers improve the diagnosis and treatment of highly infectious diseases such as Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB). Unlike standard devices for collecting and transporting virus samples, PrimeStore® MTM is the first molecular transport device that can safely deactivate pathogens and stabilize RNA and DNA, allowing enhanced point of care and ambient temperature transport for laboratory based molecular testing and characterization.

Contacts



Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Jeffrey Fischer

Email: jeff@lhnvd.com

Media

Alexis Feinberg – ICR Healthcare

Email: alexis.feinberg@icrhealthcare.com