Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics Appoints Vijay Singh, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer

BETHESDA, Md. & GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics (LHNVD), a commercial stage Life Science Tools and IND enabling-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Vijay Singh, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer of its Life Science Tools Division. In this role, he will drive the expansion of PrimeStore MTM, work closely with existing and new customers, drive new product development, and provide a key resource to our Vaccine and Antibody Division.

Vijay brings more than 15 years of combined scientific and operational depth in molecular diagnostics and is one of the most respected scientists in the field. He previously served in progressive scientific leadership roles at HealthTrackRx, most recently as Vice President of Research and Development, where using PrimeStore MTM as the single collection device for all samples and pathogens, he engineered high-throughput diagnostic frameworks and led broad-automation systems that dramatically accelerated assay development. Throughout his tenure, Dr. Singh led high-impact commercial launches, including an FDA-authorized COVID-19 PCR platform and industry’s first commercial Mpox PCR assay, securing crucial market advantage during public health emergencies. A recognized leader in high-multiplex qPCR and process automation, his strategic vision in co-founding HealthTrackRx’s infectious disease division and optimizing custom platform workflows created market leading scientific operations while advancing rapid, high-yield diagnostic solutions for global public health.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Vijay as Chief Scientific Officer of our Life Science Tools division. Over the past five years, we have had the opportunity to work closely with Vijay as he built one of the leading molecular clinical infectious disease laboratories in the United States. During that time, we came to know not only an exceptional scientist and laboratory leader, but someone we genuinely enjoy working with both personally and professionally,” said Jeff Fischer, President of Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics. “Vijay understands the needs of clinical laboratories firsthand, and we are already seeing both long-standing and new customers benefit from his scientific expertise, practical experience, and ability to help them get more from Longhorn’s technologies. We are thrilled to have him on our team and excited about what we can build together.”

Dr. Singh has authored or co-authored over 20 peer-reviewed publications on molecular diagnostics and infectious disease and has presented his research at national conferences including the Association for Molecular Pathology and ASM Microbe. He holds a PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of North Texas, and an MS in Molecular Biology from Delhi University.

About Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics (LHNVD), headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a IND-enabling stage biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and diagnostics targeting pathogens. The company focuses on innovative approaches to addressing major public health challenges including antimicrobial resistance, sepsis, and inflammatory disease.

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Jeff Fischer

President

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

jeff@lhnvd.com

301.233.1551



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ICR Healthcare

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