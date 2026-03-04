Longevity Medical Institute® Opens Federally Licensed Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Biotechnology Laboratory in Los Cabos

LOS CABOS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, Mexico, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Medical Institute® today announced the opening of its federally licensed Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Biotechnology Laboratory, further expanding what is now one of the most comprehensive regenerative and advanced diagnostic medical campuses in Los Cabos.



Operating under full federal COFEPRIS licensure, Mexico's national health regulatory authority, Longevity Medical Institute® is the only facility in Los Cabos holding federal authorization for stem cell administration and regenerative medicine services, including an ISO-certified biotechnology laboratory operating on-site.

The Institute integrates regenerative medicine, advanced imaging, cardiovascular assessment, surgical services, and comprehensive laboratory diagnostics within a single regulated clinical environment.

A Fully Integrated Medical Infrastructure

Longevity Medical Institute® operates:

A federally licensed on-site stem cell biotechnology laboratory

A fully integrated surgical center

An in-house clinical laboratory measuring more than 120 biomarkers

Advanced cardiovascular assessment programs

Full-body MRI utilizing DeepRecon AI reconstruction technology

All services are delivered by a unified team of 17 specialist physicians, scientists, and chemists working collaboratively within one clinical campus.

"Regenerative and preventive medicine require more than amenities. They require regulatory compliance, laboratory validation, and physician oversight," said Dr. Kirk Sanford, Founder and CEO of Longevity Medical Institute®. "We have built an infrastructure designed to prioritize safety standards, measurable diagnostics, and documented quality control."

Not a One-Size-Fits-All Approach

Longevity Medical Institute® emphasizes that regenerative medicine is not a one-size-fits-all discipline. Under physician supervision, the Institute supports multiple cellular options to align with individual clinical evaluations and objectives.

The Biotechnology Laboratory prepares and characterizes mesenchymal stromal cell materials derived from five distinct tissue sources used within physician-directed regenerative programs:

Placental tissue (P-MSCs)

Wharton's jelly (WJ-MSCs)

Adipose tissue (ad-MSCs)

Endometrial tissue (eMSCs)

Dental pulp (DP-MSCs)

In addition, the laboratory prepares exosome materials utilized within regenerative medicine protocols.

Each preparation undergoes structured quality-control testing prior to clinical use. Validation includes flow cytometry analysis to assess cell count, viability, and surface marker characterization. Documentation may include sterility screening, endotoxin testing, mycoplasma testing, cryopreservation protocol records, and full chain-of-custody traceability.

Every preparation must meet predefined internal release criteria before administration.

Advanced Imaging and Preventive Diagnostics

Longevity Medical Institute® also provides advanced diagnostic services designed to support comprehensive physician evaluation.

The Institute utilizes full-body MRI enhanced by DeepRecon AI technology, designed to optimize image reconstruction efficiency and clarity. These scans are performed under physician supervision for structural imaging review.

Cardiovascular assessment programs are tailored to individual risk profiles. The on-site clinical laboratory measures more than 120 biomarkers, allowing detailed laboratory analysis within the same facility.

All regenerative and diagnostic services are physician-directed medical procedures performed within a licensed medical setting. Individual findings and outcomes vary based on clinical circumstances.

Why Los Cabos

Los Cabos welcomes more than three million international visitors annually and is recognized as one of Mexico's most established luxury travel destinations. With direct flights from major U.S. and Canadian cities, internationally recognized hospitality infrastructure, and established healthcare oversight, the region offers accessibility combined with privacy and discretion.

Located along the Sea of Cortez where desert meets ocean, the region provides year-round sunshine and a stable coastal climate often sought by patients pursuing multi-day medical evaluation or regenerative programs.

Longevity Medical Institute® operates within the established hotel corridor of San José del Cabo, combining proximity to international resorts with the structure of a federally licensed medical facility.

Integrated Medical and Concierge Experience

Unlike hospitality-driven wellness resorts, Longevity Medical Institute® operates as a regulated medical institution with surgical, laboratory, and imaging infrastructure integrated within one clinical campus.

Patients traveling from outside the region may access coordinated concierge services, private transportation arrangements, and ocean-view villa accommodations designed to provide privacy and comfort during multi-day programs.

About Longevity Medical Institute®

Longevity Medical Institute® is a regenerative medicine and advanced diagnostics center based in Los Cabos, Mexico. The Institute operates under federal COFEPRIS licensure and provides physician-directed regenerative medicine services, advanced imaging, cardiovascular assessment, comprehensive biomarker testing, and surgical procedures within an integrated medical campus.

For more information, visit www.longevity-institute.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longevity-medical-institute-opens-federally-licensed-stem-cell-and-regenerative-medicine-biotechnology-laboratory-in-los-cabos-302702768.html

SOURCE Longevity Medical Institute LLC