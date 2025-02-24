SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Longeveron® to Report Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 28, 2025

February 24, 2025 
1 min read

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will report full-year 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Friday, February 28, 2025 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Conference Call Number:1.877.407.0789
Conference ID:13751432
Call meTM Feature:Click Here
Webcast:Click Here

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website following the conference.

About Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease, and Aging-related Frailty. Lomecel-BTM development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@iradvisory.com

