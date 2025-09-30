SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Locus Cell’s Zhubei Smart GMP Facility Secures First International Phase III CDMO Manufacturing MOU with Cambium Bio

September 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

TAIPEI, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Cell (TWSE: 6891), a leading regenerative medicine CDMO in Taiwan, announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Australia-based Cambium Bio (ASX: CMB). Under the agreement, Cambium will entrust Locus Cell with the contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) of Elate Ocular® -related. Elate Ocular®, a Phase III dry eye disease therapy currently under clinical trials in Taiwan, the U.S., and Australia. The technology originates from Cambium's parent company, Zheng Yang Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiunn-Rong Chiou, Chairman of Locus Cell, stated:

"This MOU represents our first Phase III international CDMO project, a strong vote of confidence in our Zhubei smart GMP facility. It proves our vision of 'rooted in Taiwan, serving global clients' is achievable. By integrating FDA requirements—including electronic batch records, traceability, environmental monitoring, and data integrity—we are ready to seamlessly support global pharmaceutical partners."

In addition to the agreement with Locus Cell, Cambium recently signed a licensing MOU with France's Benta SAS for Middle Eastern and European rights to Elate Ocular®. Outside of these regions, all other international clinical and commercial manufacturing will be handled by Locus Cell, accelerating global expansion and reinforcing its strategic role in the international supply chain.

Karolis Rosickas, CEO of Cambium Bio, commented:

"Locus Cell's Zhubei smart GMP facility will meet FDA and GMP standards and is one of the few in Asia capable of both clinical and commercial production. Its digital-enabled stability and flexibility will lower costs, ensure quality, and strengthen competitiveness. We look forward to expanding this partnership further."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locus-cells-zhubei-smart-gmp-facility-secures-first-international-phase-iii-cdmo-manufacturing-mou-with-cambium-bio-302569068.html

SOURCE Locus cell

Asia Phase III Manufacturing Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
2D illustration of kidneys
Immunology and inflammation
Hansa Kidney Transplant Drug Aces Phase III Study, Headed to FDA
September 26, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Conceptual business illustration of upcoming business problem metaphor with falling domino and businessman silhouette. Minimalistic vector eps 10 illustration
Weight loss
Lilly Cuts Mid-Stage Obesity Study of Muscle-Sparing Antibody
September 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Wooden blocks with arrow and error icon. Delays and disruptions, stop the process, critical error concept
Rare diseases
Harmony Fails Pivotal Fragile X Syndrome Trial, Blames High Placebo Response
September 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Rare diseases
Acadia Scraps Prader-Willi Drug After Late-Stage Failure
September 24, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky