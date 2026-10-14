Lobe Sciences Appoints Annette Grimaldi, Former Head of Life Sciences Investment Banking at BMO Capital Markets, to Board of Directors

Executive with three decades of life sciences financing and M&A experience joins the board as Lobe advances L-130 in anxiety and cluster headache and S-100 in sickle cell disease

Lobe Sciences Ltd. ("Lobe Sciences" or the "Company") (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Annette Grimaldi to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Grimaldi is a veteran life sciences investment banker with 35 years of experience advising CEOs, CFOs and boards on public and private financings, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic transactions. From 2009 to 2024, she established, built and led the life sciences practice at BMO Capital Markets as Managing Director and Head of Life Sciences Investment Banking. She previously established and led the life sciences investment banking practice at Jefferies & Company, served as Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking at SG Cowen Securities Corporation, and began her career at Goldman, Sachs & Co. in New York and Tokyo.

"At Goldman Sachs, Annette was an integral part of my first IPO, and I saw firsthand how her judgment, investor relationships and command of the capital markets can help a company reach its goals," said Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobe Sciences. "As we advance L-130 in anxiety and cluster headache and S-100 in sickle cell disease, her decades of experience financing and partnering life sciences companies, together with her relationships across the investor community, will be invaluable. I am delighted to welcome Annette to the Board and look forward to working with her again."

Ms. Grimaldi currently serves on the board of Delsona Therapeutics, is a Venture Advisor to Pontiva Healthcare Partners, and is a founding member of Extraordinary Women on Boards (EWOB). She holds an MBA from the Wharton School and a Master of International Studies from the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service, Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from Georgetown University.

In connection with her appointment, Ms. Grimaldi was granted 4,000,000 restricted share units of the Company, in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan and applicable regulatory requirements.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs. Through its majority-owned subsidiary Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the Company is developing L-130 (psilocin mucate), a patented, stable oral form of psilocin being investigated for generalized anxiety disorder, cluster headache and other neurological and psychiatric conditions. Its wholly owned subsidiary Applied Lipid Technologies, Inc. is developing S-100, an investigational new drug for the treatment of sickle cell disease. Lobe directs and oversees research and development through a global network of manufacturing, preclinical and clinical service providers.

For Further Information

Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio

Chief Executive Officer

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Email: info@lobesciences.com

Phone: +1 (949) 505-5623

Website: www.lobesciences.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information, including statements regarding the Company's belief that Ms. Grimaldi's experience will benefit the Company as it advances its development programs and the Company's plans to continue development of L-130 and S-100, including for generalized anxiety disorder, cluster headache and sickle cell disease. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or "continue," or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on material assumptions and on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions that Ms. Grimaldi's experience will assist the Company in advancing its development programs and pursuing financing and strategic opportunities, that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to continue developing L-130 and S-100, that the Company will be able to obtain financing on acceptable terms, and that the Company's third-party service providers will perform as expected. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the Company will be unable to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company's development programs are delayed, do not receive required regulatory approvals, or do not demonstrate safety or efficacy; risks relating to the regulation of psilocin and other controlled substances; reliance on third-party service providers; and the risk that the Company will not achieve its business milestones on the timelines anticipated or at all. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Lobe Sciences Ltd.

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