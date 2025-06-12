SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lisata Therapeutics to Present at the 2025 BIO International Convention

June 12, 2025 | 
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will present a corporate overview at the upcoming 2025 BIO International Convention taking place in Boston, MA from June 16 – 19, 2025.

Dr. Mazzo’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 17th at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time in Room 153A. To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Lisata’s management, please visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention/registration.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform® technology. The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into the third quarter of 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. Learn more about certepetide’s mechanism of action in our short film. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Lisata Therapeutics
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@lisata.com

Media:
ICR Healthcare
Elizabeth Coleman
Account Supervisor
Phone: 203-682-4783
Email: elizabeth.coleman@icrhealthcare.com

