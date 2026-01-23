LIR Life Sciences Completes Design of Ex Vivo Animal Study to Evaluate Novel Transdermal Agents for Transport of Larger Therapeutic Molecules

LIR Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:SKNY)(Frankfurt:N790, WKN: A41QA9) ("LIR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a study design for an ex vivo porcine skin investigation that is designed to evaluate whether novel transdermal agents can enhance the transdermal penetration of therapeutic macromolecules across a wide molecular size range, spanning approximately 5kDa up to antibody scale (~150kDa). In particular, the study will test whether transdermal agents can help much larger medicines move through skin effectively, which could potentially open the door to developing certain therapies without injections.

Working with its scientific partners, LIR has finalized a controlled experimental framework using full thickness porcine skin, which is commonly accepted as one of the most relevant models for human skin permeability. The study is designed to compare transdermal agent-containing formulations with matched controls that contain the same macromolecular payloads without transdermal agents. Penetration depth and distribution will be evaluated using confocal microscopy together with quantitative fluorescence-based measurements collected at predefined time points. These analyses are intended to help determine whether the transdermal agents can meaningfully facilitate the movement of macromolecular therapeutics through the skin to a measurable degree.

Completion of the design phase allows LIR to proceed towards formal study execution, which is expected to occur in Q1, 2026. The results are expected to inform which categories of larger therapeutic molecules may ultimately be compatible with skin applied, needle free delivery strategies.

"Our focus in designing this study was to de risk the science with a disciplined methodology that uses a human relevant skin model and rigorous quantitative analysis. We believe there is real potential here, and are excited to implement the study so we can determine whether the novel transdermal agents deliver the level of penetration we expect, thereby reinforcing the opportunity to pursue a practical needle free approach to delivering larger therapeutics through the skin," said Edward Mills, CEO of LIR Life Sciences.

AboutLIR Life Sciences Corp.

LIR Life Sciences is focused on researching and developing scalable and affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods. The company is advancing a transdermal patch and other novel delivery systems that mimic GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. These therapies could potentially offer an alternative to injectable drugs. The goal is to improve access, adherence, and cost-efficiency in both developed and emerging markets. LIR Life Sciences aims to address the global burden of obesity with practical solutions based on established compounds and proven science.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company.

