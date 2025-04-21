Lineage to Present at 2025 Eyecelerator Meeting Sponsored by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)

Lineage Participating in Panel Discussion of Novel Retina Drug Delivery Approaches at Eyecelerator@ Park City 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LCTX #LineageCellTherapeutics--Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Brian M. Culley, Lineage’s Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to join presenters from REGENXBIO Inc., Regenerative Patch Technologies, LLC, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others, as part of the “I Shall Be Released: Novel Drug Delivery Approaches for Glaucoma and Retina” panel at Eyecelerator@ Park City 2025. The panel will take place on Friday, May 2, 2025 from 12:30pm to 1:30pm MDT and is being chaired by Allen C. Ho, MD FACS FASRS, Eyecelerator Retina Program Director and Wills Eye Hospital Attending Surgeon and Director of Retina Research, Professor of Ophthalmology, Thomas Jefferson University, Mid Atlantic Retina. Eyecelerator@ Park City 2025 is being held on May 2, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt, Deer Valley, Utah, in partnership with the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).





The Eyecelerator@ Park City 2025 panel will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website, following the conclusion of the Eyecelerator conference.

About Eyecelerator

Eyecelerator brings the future of ophthalmology into focus. A partnership between the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), Eyecelerator advances eye care innovation by connecting mission-driven entrepreneurs, investors, physicians, and business leaders through next-generation business conferences. Eyecelerator 2025 will provide a day of insightful, KOL-driven programs, including the latest industry advancements, investment trends, and innovative products disrupting eye care. For more information visit https://www.eyecelerator.com/ or follow the organization on Twitter: @Eyecelerator.

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, the organization protects sight and empowers lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. AAO innovates to advance the ophthalmology profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. The mission of the AAO is to protect sight and empower lives by serving as an advocate for patients and the public, leading ophthalmic education, and advancing the profession of ophthalmology. For more information visit https://www.aao.org/ or follow the organization on Twitter: @AAO_ophth or @AcademyEyeSmart.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, “off-the-shelf,” cell therapies to address unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this platform, Lineage designs, develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient’s functional activity. Lineage’s neuroscience focused pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ReSonance™ (ANP1), an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; and (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being developed under a gene editing partnership. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell.

