Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Present at September 2025 Investor Conferences

H.C. Wainwright 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference Presentation on September 8, 2025

Baird's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference Presentation on September 9, 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LCTX #LineageCellTherapeutics--Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel allogeneic, or “off the shelf”, cell therapies for serious neurological and ophthalmic conditions, today announced that Brian M. Culley, Lineage’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, on September 8, 2025, at 11:30am ET and at Baird’s 2025 Global Healthcare Conference, on September 9, 2025 at 12:50pm ET.

Investors interested in scheduling an in-person meeting with the Lineage management team should contact their H.C. Wainwright or Robert W. Baird & Co. representatives directly. A replay of Lineage’s presentation from the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website, following the conclusion of the conference.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, “off-the-shelf,” cell therapies to address unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this platform, Lineage designs, develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient’s functional activity. Lineage’s neuroscience focused pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen® cell therapy, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ReSonance (ANP1), an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; and (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being developed under a gene editing partnership. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell.

