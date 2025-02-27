Lilly plans to more than double U.S. manufacturing investment since 2020 exceeding $50 billion

Company expects to begin building four more domestic manufacturing sites this year and add 13,000 high-wage manufacturing and construction jobs in America

The company’s plans represent the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing investment in U.S. history

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced at a press conference in Washington, D.C., plans to bolster its domestic medicine production across therapeutic areas by building four new pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in the United States. This brings the company’s total U.S. capital expansion commitments to more than $50 billion since 2020.

Three of the future U.S. sites announced today will focus on manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), reshoring critical capabilities of small molecule chemical synthesis and further strengthening Lilly’s supply chain. The fourth location will extend the company’s global parenteral manufacturing network for future injectable therapies.

“Lilly’s optimism about the potential of our pipeline across therapeutic areas – cardiometabolic health, oncology, immunology and neuroscience – drives our unprecedented commitment to our domestic manufacturing build-out. Our confidence positions us to help reinvigorate domestic manufacturing, which will benefit hard-working American families and increase exports of medicines made in the U.S.A.,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. “This bold move reflects our commitment to stay ahead of anticipated demand for safe, high-quality, FDA-approved medicines of the future.”

At these four new sites, Lilly expects to create more than 3,000 jobs for highly skilled workers, including engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians. Additionally, the company anticipates that it could create nearly 10,000 construction jobs during the development of the sites.

“To deliver on our big bets on next-generation modalities like small molecules, biologics and nucleic acid therapies, Lilly is investing in the state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure needed to deliver tomorrow’s safe and reliable medicines,” said Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations. “We are not just building facilities. We are creating a future where American innovation leads the world in pharmaceutical manufacturing, requiring a highly skilled workforce prepared to shape the future of health care. This is a significant step for our company, our communities and the patients we serve.”

Expected additional economic benefits of these new sites to the selected communities include increased local spending, tax revenue, economic diversification, improved infrastructure, population growth, and training and development opportunities.

Ricks added, “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation passed in 2017 during President Trump’s first term in office has been foundational to Lilly’s domestic manufacturing investments, and it is essential that these policies are extended this year. We believe that our investments in America and upskilling our nation’s workforce will spark a significant ripple effect. For every job we create, many more will be generated, positively impacting the communities that host our innovative new sites.”

The company’s previous total domestic capital expansion commitments from 2020 to 2024 totaled $23 billion and represented in today’s $50 billion announcement, included:

New sites in Research Triangle Park and Concord, North Carolina

and New sites at the LEAP Innovation District in Lebanon, Indiana

Expansions and updates to several different manufacturing facilities in Indianapolis

Development of the new Lilly Medicine Foundry in Lebanon, Indiana

Acquisition and expansion of Lilly’s manufacturing site in Kenosha County, Wisconsin

State submissions

The company is currently in negotiations with several states and welcomes additional interest by March 12, 2025. Please visit www.lilly.com/manufacturing-2025 for more information, including how to respond and submit interest online. Lilly expects to announce all four future site locations in 2025 and anticipates facilities will begin making medicines for patients within five years.

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases.

U.S. Senator Jim Banks: “I couldn’t be prouder that Lilly is expanding facilities in the U.S. These new investments will create good jobs and make our supply chains more secure.”

U.S. Senator Todd Young: “Lilly has long been a driver of economic growth and innovation in Indiana, and we are grateful for this further investment in America and our workers. Lilly is continuously striving to improve the lives of people everywhere, and today we celebrate the transformative impact of this announcement.”

