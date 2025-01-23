SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lilly confirms date and conference call for fourth-quarter 2024 financial results and 2025 financial guidance announcement

January 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will announce its fourth-quarter 2024 financial results and 2025 financial guidance on Feb. 6, 2025. Lilly will also conduct a conference call that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company’s financial performance and guidance.

The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link that will be posted on Lilly’s website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We’ve been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world’s most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer’s disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we’re motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. F-LLY

Refer to:

Carrie Munk; munk_carrie@lilly.com; 317-416-2393 (Media)

Michael Czapar; czapar_michael_c@lilly.com; 317-617-0983 (Investors)

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-confirms-date-and-conference-call-for-fourth-quarter-2024-financial-results-and-2025-financial-guidance-announcement-302358017.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

