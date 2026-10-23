Lilly breaks ground in Richmond to expand American manufacturing of next-generation cancer medicines, advancing its build-out of 10 new U.S. sites since 2020

First Lilly site to produce both active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished medicines in a fully integrated facility

Site will create 650 high-wage jobs

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) broke ground today on a new $5 billion manufacturing facility just west of Richmond, Virginia, in Goochland County, one of 10 new U.S. manufacturing sites announced since 2020 and one of five among them that will produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). As part of the company's more than $50 billion push to expand medicine production in the U.S., the Richmond site will be Lilly's first to produce both API and finished medicines in a fully integrated facility, with dedicated API capacity for bioconjugate and large-molecule medicines.

The facility will produce antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), targeted cancer treatments designed to combine the precision of antibodies with potent cytotoxic medicines to attack diseased cells directly while limiting exposure to healthy tissue. ADCs are also being explored for autoimmune diseases and other conditions.

David A. Ricks, Lilly Chair and CEO: "We are developing a new generation of medicines designed to target cancer cells with greater precision, yielding more powerful treatments with potentially fewer side effects. This $5 billion investment means we can make them right here in America. Lilly Richmond will help make sure this innovative science can reach the people who need it."

Building a talent pipeline in Richmond



Making advanced medicines in the U.S. requires a highly skilled workforce. Lilly is building that workforce in Virginia, offering long-term careers where people can grow close to home. Lilly has committed $40 million to support the Virginia Center for Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, a statewide network of industry, government, and higher education partners that will prepare Virginians for those careers. The network will include a pilot-scale, hands-on training center in Goochland County, with a targeted opening in 2028.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger: "Lilly's investment is a powerful vote of confidence in Virginia, our people, and our ability to compete for the industries and good jobs that will shape our future. Today's groundbreaking marks an exciting milestone in this partnership, and we are proud that Virginia will play an important, durable role in Lilly's continued global growth and innovation."

Lilly is currently hiring in Richmond and expects the new facility to create 650 high-wage jobs like engineers, scientists, operations personnel, and lab technicians – along with approximately 1,800 construction jobs as the site is built and brought online. Visit the Lilly Richmond career page for open positions or join Lilly’s talent community for future opportunities.

Jonathan Christy, Chairman of the Goochland County Board of Supervisors: "Lilly's groundbreaking marks a significant investment in Goochland County and an exciting step forward for our community. We proudly welcome Lilly and the opportunities this project will create for quality jobs, economic growth, and lifesaving innovation."

By pairing a highly skilled workforce with advanced technologies and specialized manufacturing, the Richmond site will help support a reliable supply of safe, high-quality medicines. It will use state-of-the-art technologies, including machine learning, AI, digitally integrated systems and advanced data analytics, to drive right-first-time execution, with digital automation embedded throughout the site to streamline operations.

The Richmond facility will be built and operated to the highest standards for safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and Lilly is committed to being a good neighbor in Goochland County and a trusted partner across Virginia. The site is targeting a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification, demonstrating Lilly's focus on sustainable performance as it expands advanced manufacturing in the U.S.

Lilly has announced 10 U.S. sites since 2020:

Five will produce API: Richmond, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; Houston, Texas; and two sites in Lebanon, Indiana – Lebanon API and Lilly Medicine Foundry, which will also focus on new production methods and making medicines for clinical trials



Four will make injectable medicines and manufacture devices: Research Triangle Park and Concord, North Carolina; Kenosha, Wisconsin; and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania









One will make genetic medicines in Lebanon, Indiana; Lebanon Advanced Therapies

Additional quotes for media use



Ambassador Jamieson Greer, U.S. Trade Representative: "President Trump's America First Trade Policy is accelerating our nation's reindustrialization, incentivizing companies to proudly build, invest, and expand their operations domestically. Lilly's new Richmond facility will ensure that life-saving medicines are manufactured on American soil. Today's groundbreaking stands as a powerful testament that there is no substitute for the resilience of the American economy and the skill of the American worker."

About Lilly



Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. C-LLY

Trademarks and Trade Names



All trademarks or trade names referred to in this press release are the property of the company, or, to the extent trademarks or trade names belonging to other companies are referenced in this press release, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release are referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that the company or, to the extent applicable, their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the company's or their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including about planned capital investments in new manufacturing capacity, production and delivery of advanced therapies and medicines, including antibody-drug conjugates, hiring and related initiatives and the economic impact thereof and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, as with any such undertaking, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the manufacturing process, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products any of which could impact the overall commercial success of our products, and as related to cost, completion timing, expected capacity, personnel, and other factors, which could impact expected benefits of the capacity expansion and related initiatives. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Refer to: Erica Hiquet; erica.hiquet@lilly.com (Media)



Michael Czapar; czapar_michael_c@lilly.com (Investors)

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SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company