Likang Life Sciences to Showcase Advances in Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy at Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Likang Life Sciences will serve as a sponsor and exhibitor at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, to be held October 20–22 at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Shannon Cheung, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Likang, will join a panel discussion titled "The Future of Cancer" on October 21 to explore advances in precision oncology and the translation of innovative cancer treatments into clinical practice.

Convened by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the summit brings together policymakers, researchers, clinicians, investors, and industry leaders from around the world. Under the theme "To Sense Is to Predict," the event focuses on artificial intelligence, genomics, advanced diagnostics, and the future of personalized healthcare. Organizers expect participants from approximately 100 countries and more than 175 exhibiting organizations.

As part of the summit's Abu Dhabi Blueprints series, "The Future of Cancer" panel will examine advances in cancer care and the roles of research, investment, policy, and international collaboration in bringing innovative therapies to patients.

Likang Life Sciences is developing personalized cancer immunotherapies through its proprietary AI-powered neoantigen discovery platform, which identifies and prioritizes patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The platform supports a pipeline spanning personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines and neoantigen-specific T-cell therapies.

Its lead investigational candidate, LK101, is a personalized neoantigen mRNA-DC therapeutic cancer vaccine. LK101 received clinical trial authorization from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in 2023 and U.S. FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance in 2025.

At the summit, Likang Life Sciences will highlight its technology platform, clinical development programs, and experience in advancing personalized immunotherapies from research into clinical development. The company also looks forward to engaging with international healthcare institutions, researchers, and industry partners, particularly within Abu Dhabi's growing precision medicine ecosystem, to explore opportunities for scientific and clinical collaboration.

Through its participation, Likang Life Sciences aims to strengthen international scientific and clinical collaboration, accelerate the development of personalized cancer immunotherapies, and contribute to the advancement of precision oncology worldwide.

About Likang Life Sciences

Likang Life Sciences is a biotechnology company focused on AI-powered personalized cancer immunotherapy. Integrating artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, genomics, and advanced immunotherapy technologies, the company is developing precision treatments tailored to individual tumor characteristics. Its pipeline includes personalized neoantigen therapeutic vaccines and neoantigen-specific T-cell therapies.

Website:www.likanglife.com

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SOURCE Likang Life Sciences