LIfT BioSciences Secures Another Landmark US Patent, Strengthening Its Position as the World Leader in Neutrophil Immunotherapies

London, 13 March 2025 – LIfT BioSciences, (‘LIfT’ or ‘the Company’), a rapidly emerging biotech and the global leader in neutrophil immunotherapies, has been granted another pivotal patent, further reinforcing its leadership in innate immune-based cell therapies and in vivo immune modulation.

LIfT’s newly granted US patent (US 12,070,473 B2) secures robust protection for the treatment of cancer, including the use of granulocytes derived from haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and nuclear transfer embryonic stem cell (NT-ESCs) obtained from suitable donors.

The granted patent is part of LIfT’s large IP portfolio of 11 patent families, which encompasses neutrophil-based cell and in vivo therapies, including:

The generation of neutrophils from iPSCs or NT-ESCs to create an off-the-shelf neutrophil-based therapy suitable for therapeutic applications, such as the treatment of cancer and infectious disorders.

A cell bank of iPSC- or NT-ESC-derived neutrophils, providing a scalable platform for global therapeutic use.

The selection of donors producing neutrophils with enhanced cancer killing efficacy.

Stem and precursor cells derived from optimal donors.

The selection of optimal stem and precursor cells, and neutrophils based on their proteomic profiles, including genes found to be associated with optimal cancer killing.

Combinatorial therapies.

Alex Blyth, Chief Executive Officer of LIfT BioSciences, commented: “In recognising the need for innate immune competence for immunotherapies to work, LIfT BioSciences has built the world’s most comprehensive IP portfolio in myeloid progenitor and neutrophil based immunotherapies. Our latest US patent further cements our leadership, ensuring that we remain the global leader in innate immune cell therapy. We welcome discussions with partners who want access to our world-leading technology to transform medicine, including oncology. Patients deserve better and we are now going to finally be bringing that to them.”

Patent attorneys, Mathys & Squire, put in place a robust and commercially-focussed patent portfolio. LIfT has both process and composition of matter claims directed to its cell-based therapies, thereby providing multi-tiered coverage around their core products and activities. Consequently, LIfT is the only producer of off-the-shelf granulocyte cell therapies in the world and is firmly committed to protecting its IP and investor interests.

LIfT is now engaging with pharmaceutical companies to license its platform, expand clinical trials, and accelerate global market entry. High-impact applications include:

Immuno-oncology: Overcoming immunotherapy resistance with neutrophil-based immune reprogramming to reestablish immune competence.

Immunology.

Neurology.

Longevity.

Treatment of infectious diseases.

About LIfT BioSciences

LIfT Biosciences is a UK & Ireland biotech that is bringing to market a first-in-class alpha neutrophil cell therapy that overcomes treatment resistance in solid tumours. LIfT’s Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) kill in a non-antigen specific manner and turn the tumour microenvironment against the tumour to give a durable response and lasting immunity. The patented breakthrough N-LIfT platform is produced using exceptional stem cells (iPSC or HSC), a proprietary enhancement media and genetic engineering.

The company is preparing initiatives with a range of pharmaceutical license partners to develop a portfolio of engineered CAR IMAN cell therapies to destroy a range of solid tumours. See www.LIfTBiosciences.com

Further information

Investors:

Alex Blyth

+44 (0)7718 759116

ablyth@LIfTBioSciences.com

Media:

ICR Healthcare

Lindsey Neville, Namrata Taak, Evi Useh

liftbiosciences@icrhealthcare.com