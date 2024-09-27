Lifordi Named Winner of Endpoints 11 as Developer of Antibody Drug Conjugates for Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

Burlington, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a biotech company developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that it has received the Endpoints 11 Award from Endpoints News, an honor given to the most promising biotech startups of 2024. Lifordi is leading the way in leveraging the success of ADCs to develop autoimmune treatments using its novel drug delivery platform that targets immune cells with diverse payloads, such as small molecules, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and siRNA. Founded in 2023, Lifordi closed a $70 Million Series A financing from ARCH Venture Partners, 5AM Ventures, and Atlas Venture to advance lead candidate LFD-200 into the clinic and generate initial data by year-end 2025.

About Lifordi’s Targeted ADC Delivery PlatformLifordi’s ADC-based delivery platform targets a cell surface protein mainly expressed on immune cells, including myeloid and lymphoid cells . The unique biologic properties of VISTA, including its rapid internalization and intracellular accumulation, make it ideal for an ADC approach. Preclinical studies of Lifordi’s lead ADC candidate, LFD-200, demonstrated a short serum half-life and long immune cell residency, as well as an ability to exert immunosuppressive function within these cells for an extended time without the toxicity associated with systemic delivery. Lifordi’s ADC-based platform is also being applied to target both innate and adaptive immune cells with different payloads such as small molecules and nucleic acids. This innovative approach could offer a new way to target autoimmune and inflammatory conditions across various medical disciplines, including rheumatology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, and dermatology.

About LifordiLifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc. is leading the way in leveraging the success of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to develop treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The Company’s lead ADC, LFD-200, has demonstrated efficacy in multiple preclinical disease models by targeting myeloid and lymphoid cells using a highly internalized cell surface membrane protein. As experienced drug developers in immunology and inflammatory diseases, together with expert clinical advisors, a strong partnering track record, and funding from ARCH Venture Partners, 5AM Ventures, and Atlas Venture to support initial clinical data, Lifordi is committed to changing how immune and inflammatory diseases are treated. For more information, please visit www.lifordi.com

