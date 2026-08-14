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Press Releases

Lifeloc Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

August 14, 2026 | 
11 min read

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.445 million in the second quarter of 2026, resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(134) thousand, or $(0.05) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.219 million and quarterly net loss of $(394) thousand, or $(0.14) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025. Revenue for the quarter grew 10% versus the second quarter last year. Six-month net revenues of $4.739 million and a net loss of $(287) thousand, or $(0.10) per diluted share, compared to net revenue of $4.496 million and a net loss of $(686) thousand, or $(0.25) per diluted share, for the same period in 2025. Total gross margin in the second quarter rose to 45% versus 42% for the same quarter last year. For the first six months of 2026, gross margin was 44% versus 41% for the same period last year, with price increases and a favorable product mix contributing to the higher margins. The research and development investment for the quarter remained high at $560 thousand, primarily for SpinDetect™ analyzer development, resulting in the current period loss.

Alcohol Detection Products

We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that drive market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as smart phone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that sales of our newer L-series devices will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as the latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors from SAI Global (formerly Standards Australia International). Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal® automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and has contributed to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix® 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.

SpinDetect™ Analyzer Platform

We believe our most significant long-term opportunity lies at the intersection of the global need for rapid, quantitative drug detection and our proven expertise in portable testing instrumentation. Our SpinDetect Centrifugal Drug Analyzer - sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk" - is designed to address this need, enabling rapid, on-site, quantitative drug testing for use at roadside, in emergency rooms, forensic labs, and workplace testing sites. We have demonstrated the platform's ability to effectively detect delta-9-THC, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine/methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines from oral fluid. We have validated our test results against liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) - the definitive laboratory standard - using real-world human saliva samples, confirming a limit of detection of approximately 10 ng/ml.

We have completed the design of the SpinDetect microfluidic disk, with all analytical chemistry now occurring on the disk after sample introduction. Disk design represented the primary technical challenge throughout the project, requiring specialized outside expertise and multiple design iterations. Disks have been molded and assays loaded for evaluation, with final component and process optimization ongoing. Reader hardware, firmware, drug assays, and reagent handling have been developed in parallel and are substantially complete. We will be initiating beta testing of the oral-fluid analyzer, focused on delta-9-THC detection using a prototype reader, under a signed beta-testing agreement, and are now targeting a limited commercial launch in Q1 of 2027.

"It is great to see assays performed with all the chemistry occurring on the disk. With our second dispensing robot scheduled for delivery later this month, we are moving closer to production," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "Oral fluid drug screening will only be the first launching application of this technology platform. We expect subsequent releases to expand to additional drug panels and to samples collected from blood and breath, as well as to other applications, including select non-drug applications such as food pathogen detection."

Financing Update

During the quarter, Lifeloc closed on $500,000 of financing, securing a loan from our Chairman of the Board, who also serves as our Chief Financial Officer. This loan is detailed in our 8-K filing of May 8, 2026, and the key terms are 10.5% interest, adjustable upward based on the prime rate, interest only payments in 2026, followed by monthly payments that will result in the loan being fully paid in 5 years, and no prepayment penalty. The loan is secured by all of our assets. After exploring multiple financing options, the Company determined these terms were more favorable than alternatives available from commercial sources.

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, performance, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, economic conditions, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, market liquidity for our shares, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Phoenix® and Easycal® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDetect is a trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Amy Evans
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
http://www.lifeloc.com
(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents

$

908,208

$

746,001

Accounts receivable, net

826,715

772,380

Inventories, net

2,839,516

2,633,614

Federal and state income taxes receivable

55,981

55,981

Prepaid expenses and other

146,901

60,825

Total current assets

4,777,321

4,268,801

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:

Land

317,932

317,932

Building

1,928,795

1,928,795

Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software

569,448

569,448

Production equipment, software and space modifications

1,366,539

1,366,539

Office equipment, software and space modifications

197,686

197,686

Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications

230,543

225,173

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications

1,247,201

1,213,195

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service

-

19,595

Less accumulated depreciation

(3,670,607

)

(3,538,455

)

Total property and equipment, net

2,187,537

2,299,908

OTHER ASSETS:

Patents, net

67,229

71,039

Deposits and other

46,820

46,820

Total other assets

114,049

117,859

Total assets

$

7,078,907

$

6,686,568

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

501,118

$

301,627

Term loans payable, current portion

94,774

54,850

Subordinated debentures payable, current portion

35,697

33,371

Customer deposits

20,336

25,694

Accrued expenses

350,141

321,112

Deferred revenue, current portion

50,464

53,716

Product warranty reserve

46,500

46,500

Total current liabilities

1,099,030

836,870

TERM LOANS PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs

1,030,364

1,058,426

TERM LOAN PAYABLE (Related Party), net current portion and debt issuance costs

460,922

-

SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs

662,901

681,343

DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion

8,955

6,151

Total liabilities

3,262,172

2,582,790

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616 shares outstanding

5,934,314

5,934,314

Accumulated deficit

(2,117,579

)

(1,830,536

)

Total stockholders' equity

3,816,735

4,103,778

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,078,907

$

6,686,568

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Profit (Loss) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

REVENUES:

2026

2025

Product sales

$

2,434,697

$

2,191,260

Royalties

10,260

19,800

Rental income

-

8,316

Total

2,444,957

2,219,376

COST OF SALES

1,352,431

1,294,777

GROSS PROFIT

1,092,526

924,599

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Research, development, and sustaining engineering

560,281

623,262

Sales and marketing

320,968

339,528

General and administrative

314,853

340,074

Total

1,196,102

1,302,864

OPERATING (LOSS)

(103,576

)

(378,265

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

Interest income

8,856

10,931

Interest expense

(39,610

)

(26,305

)

Total

(30,754

)

(15,374

)

NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

(134,330

)

(393,639

)

BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

-

-

NET (LOSS)

$

(134,330

)

$

(393,639

)

NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.14

)

NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.14

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,752,616

2,752,616

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,752,616

2,752,616

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Profit (Loss) (Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30,

REVENUES:

2026

2025

Product sales

$

4,724,456

$

4,454,307

Royalties

14,313

25,471

Rental income

-

16,632

Total

4,738,769

4,496,410

COST OF SALES

2,659,169

2,663,245

GROSS PROFIT

2,079,600

1,833,165

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Research, development, and sustaining engineering

974,726

1,092,942

Sales and marketing

634,197

674,084

General and administrative

702,255

724,952

Total

2,311,178

2,491,978

OPERATING (LOSS)

(231,578

)

(658,813

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

Interest income

15,387

23,288

Interest expense

(70,852

)

(50,800

)

Total

(55,465

)

(27,512

)

NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

(287,043

)

(686,325

)

BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

-

-

NET (LOSS)

$

(287,043

)

$

(686,325

)

NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.25

)

NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.25

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,752,616

2,723,768

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,752,616

2,723,768

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025


2026


Common Stock Shares

Common Stock Amount

Accumulated Deficit

Total

Beginning balance, December 31, 2025

2,752,616

$

5,934,314

$

(1,830,536

)

$

4,103,778

Net (loss)

-

-

(152,713

)

(152,713

)

Ending balance, March 31, 2026

2,752,616

5,934,314

(1,983,249

)

3,951,065

Net (loss)

-

-

(134,330

)

(134,330

)

Ending balance, June 30, 2026

2,752,616

$

5,934,314

$

(2,117,579

)

$

3,816,735


2025

Common Stock Shares

Common Stock Amount

Accumulated Deficit

Total

Beginning balance, December 31, 2024

2,664,116

$

5,586,014

$

639,863

$

6,225,877

Issuance of shares from option exercise

88,500

336,300

-

336,300

Warrants issued with subordinated debenture

-

12,000

-

12,000

Net (loss)

-

-

(292,686

)

(292,686

)

Ending balance, March 31, 2025

2,752,616

5,934,314

347,177

6,281,491

Net (loss)

-

-

(393,639

)

(393,639

)

Ending balance, June 30, 2025

2,752,616

$

5,934,314

$

(46,462

)

$

5,887,852

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

2026

2025

Net (loss)

$

(287,043

)

$

(686,325

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities-

Depreciation and amortization

135,962

216,419

Amortization of debt issuance costs

12,103

5,886

Changes in operating assets and liabilities-

Accounts receivable

(54,335

)

(33,189

)

Inventories

(205,902

)

7,645

Federal and state income taxes receivable

-

25,029

Prepaid expenses and other

(86,076

)

(120,034

)

Deposits and other

-

-

Accounts payable

199,491

141,419

Customer deposits

(5,358

)

(6,186

)

Accrued expenses

29,029

55,416

Deferred revenue

(448

)

4,344

Net cash (used in) operating activities

(262,577

)

(389,576

)

CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of sales and marketing equipment

(5,370

)

(5,462

)

Purchases of research and development equipment, software and space modifications

(14,411

)

(17,348

)

Purchases of research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service

-

(219,441

)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(19,781

)

(242,251

)

CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Principal payments made on term loan

(28,290

)

(27,469

)

Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture

-

75,000

Proceeds (related party) from issuance of term loan

500,000

-

Principal payments made on subordinated debentures

(27,145

)

-

Proceeds from issuance of shares from option exercise

-

336,300

Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities

444,565

383,831

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

162,207

(247,996

)

CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

746,001

1,243,746

CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

908,208

$

995,750

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:

Cash paid for interest

$

59,264

$

44,914

Cash paid for income tax

$

-

$

150

Income tax refund received

-

$

25,179

Non-cash financing and investing activities: warrants issued with subordinated debenture

$

-

$

12,000

SOURCE: Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.



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