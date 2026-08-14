Lifeloc Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.445 million in the second quarter of 2026, resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(134) thousand, or $(0.05) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.219 million and quarterly net loss of $(394) thousand, or $(0.14) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025. Revenue for the quarter grew 10% versus the second quarter last year. Six-month net revenues of $4.739 million and a net loss of $(287) thousand, or $(0.10) per diluted share, compared to net revenue of $4.496 million and a net loss of $(686) thousand, or $(0.25) per diluted share, for the same period in 2025. Total gross margin in the second quarter rose to 45% versus 42% for the same quarter last year. For the first six months of 2026, gross margin was 44% versus 41% for the same period last year, with price increases and a favorable product mix contributing to the higher margins. The research and development investment for the quarter remained high at $560 thousand, primarily for SpinDetect™ analyzer development, resulting in the current period loss.

Alcohol Detection Products

We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that drive market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as smart phone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that sales of our newer L-series devices will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as the latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors from SAI Global (formerly Standards Australia International). Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal® automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and has contributed to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix® 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.

SpinDetect™ Analyzer Platform

We believe our most significant long-term opportunity lies at the intersection of the global need for rapid, quantitative drug detection and our proven expertise in portable testing instrumentation. Our SpinDetect™ Centrifugal Drug Analyzer - sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk" - is designed to address this need, enabling rapid, on-site, quantitative drug testing for use at roadside, in emergency rooms, forensic labs, and workplace testing sites. We have demonstrated the platform's ability to effectively detect delta-9-THC, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine/methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines from oral fluid. We have validated our test results against liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) - the definitive laboratory standard - using real-world human saliva samples, confirming a limit of detection of approximately 10 ng/ml.

We have completed the design of the SpinDetect™ microfluidic disk, with all analytical chemistry now occurring on the disk after sample introduction. Disk design represented the primary technical challenge throughout the project, requiring specialized outside expertise and multiple design iterations. Disks have been molded and assays loaded for evaluation, with final component and process optimization ongoing. Reader hardware, firmware, drug assays, and reagent handling have been developed in parallel and are substantially complete. We will be initiating beta testing of the oral-fluid analyzer, focused on delta-9-THC detection using a prototype reader, under a signed beta-testing agreement, and are now targeting a limited commercial launch in Q1 of 2027.

"It is great to see assays performed with all the chemistry occurring on the disk. With our second dispensing robot scheduled for delivery later this month, we are moving closer to production," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "Oral fluid drug screening will only be the first launching application of this technology platform. We expect subsequent releases to expand to additional drug panels and to samples collected from blood and breath, as well as to other applications, including select non-drug applications such as food pathogen detection."

Financing Update

During the quarter, Lifeloc closed on $500,000 of financing, securing a loan from our Chairman of the Board, who also serves as our Chief Financial Officer. This loan is detailed in our 8-K filing of May 8, 2026, and the key terms are 10.5% interest, adjustable upward based on the prime rate, interest only payments in 2026, followed by monthly payments that will result in the loan being fully paid in 5 years, and no prepayment penalty. The loan is secured by all of our assets. After exploring multiple financing options, the Company determined these terms were more favorable than alternatives available from commercial sources.

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, performance, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, economic conditions, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, market liquidity for our shares, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Phoenix® and Easycal® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDetect™ is a trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Amy Evans

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 908,208 $ 746,001 Accounts receivable, net 826,715 772,380 Inventories, net 2,839,516 2,633,614 Federal and state income taxes receivable 55,981 55,981 Prepaid expenses and other 146,901 60,825 Total current assets 4,777,321 4,268,801 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT: Land 317,932 317,932 Building 1,928,795 1,928,795 Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software 569,448 569,448 Production equipment, software and space modifications 1,366,539 1,366,539 Office equipment, software and space modifications 197,686 197,686 Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications 230,543 225,173 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications 1,247,201 1,213,195 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service - 19,595 Less accumulated depreciation (3,670,607 ) (3,538,455 ) Total property and equipment, net 2,187,537 2,299,908 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net 67,229 71,039 Deposits and other 46,820 46,820 Total other assets 114,049 117,859 Total assets $ 7,078,907 $ 6,686,568 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 501,118 $ 301,627 Term loans payable, current portion 94,774 54,850 Subordinated debentures payable, current portion 35,697 33,371 Customer deposits 20,336 25,694 Accrued expenses 350,141 321,112 Deferred revenue, current portion 50,464 53,716 Product warranty reserve 46,500 46,500 Total current liabilities 1,099,030 836,870 TERM LOANS PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 1,030,364 1,058,426 TERM LOAN PAYABLE (Related Party), net current portion and debt issuance costs 460,922 - SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 662,901 681,343 DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion 8,955 6,151 Total liabilities 3,262,172 2,582,790 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616 shares outstanding 5,934,314 5,934,314 Accumulated deficit (2,117,579 ) (1,830,536 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,816,735 4,103,778 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,078,907 $ 6,686,568

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Profit (Loss) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, REVENUES: 2026 2025 Product sales $ 2,434,697 $ 2,191,260 Royalties 10,260 19,800 Rental income - 8,316 Total 2,444,957 2,219,376 COST OF SALES 1,352,431 1,294,777 GROSS PROFIT 1,092,526 924,599 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research, development, and sustaining engineering 560,281 623,262 Sales and marketing 320,968 339,528 General and administrative 314,853 340,074 Total 1,196,102 1,302,864 OPERATING (LOSS) (103,576 ) (378,265 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 8,856 10,931 Interest expense (39,610 ) (26,305 ) Total (30,754 ) (15,374 ) NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (134,330 ) (393,639 ) BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES - - NET (LOSS) $ (134,330 ) $ (393,639 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.05 ) $ (0.14 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.05 ) $ (0.14 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,752,616 2,752,616 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,752,616 2,752,616

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Profit (Loss) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, REVENUES: 2026 2025 Product sales $ 4,724,456 $ 4,454,307 Royalties 14,313 25,471 Rental income - 16,632 Total 4,738,769 4,496,410 COST OF SALES 2,659,169 2,663,245 GROSS PROFIT 2,079,600 1,833,165 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research, development, and sustaining engineering 974,726 1,092,942 Sales and marketing 634,197 674,084 General and administrative 702,255 724,952 Total 2,311,178 2,491,978 OPERATING (LOSS) (231,578 ) (658,813 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 15,387 23,288 Interest expense (70,852 ) (50,800 ) Total (55,465 ) (27,512 ) NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (287,043 ) (686,325 ) BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES - - NET (LOSS) $ (287,043 ) $ (686,325 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.10 ) $ (0.25 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.10 ) $ (0.25 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,752,616 2,723,768 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,752,616 2,723,768

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025



2026

Common Stock Shares Common Stock Amount Accumulated Deficit Total Beginning balance, December 31, 2025 2,752,616 $ 5,934,314 $ (1,830,536 ) $ 4,103,778 Net (loss) - - (152,713 ) (152,713 ) Ending balance, March 31, 2026 2,752,616 5,934,314 (1,983,249 ) 3,951,065 Net (loss) - - (134,330 ) (134,330 ) Ending balance, June 30, 2026 2,752,616 $ 5,934,314 $ (2,117,579 ) $ 3,816,735

2025 Common Stock Shares Common Stock Amount Accumulated Deficit Total Beginning balance, December 31, 2024 2,664,116 $ 5,586,014 $ 639,863 $ 6,225,877 Issuance of shares from option exercise 88,500 336,300 - 336,300 Warrants issued with subordinated debenture - 12,000 - 12,000 Net (loss) - - (292,686 ) (292,686 ) Ending balance, March 31, 2025 2,752,616 5,934,314 347,177 6,281,491 Net (loss) - - (393,639 ) (393,639 ) Ending balance, June 30, 2025 2,752,616 $ 5,934,314 $ (46,462 ) $ 5,887,852

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2026 2025 Net (loss) $ (287,043 ) $ (686,325 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities- Depreciation and amortization 135,962 216,419 Amortization of debt issuance costs 12,103 5,886 Changes in operating assets and liabilities- Accounts receivable (54,335 ) (33,189 ) Inventories (205,902 ) 7,645 Federal and state income taxes receivable - 25,029 Prepaid expenses and other (86,076 ) (120,034 ) Deposits and other - - Accounts payable 199,491 141,419 Customer deposits (5,358 ) (6,186 ) Accrued expenses 29,029 55,416 Deferred revenue (448 ) 4,344 Net cash (used in) operating activities (262,577 ) (389,576 ) CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of sales and marketing equipment (5,370 ) (5,462 ) Purchases of research and development equipment, software and space modifications (14,411 ) (17,348 ) Purchases of research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service - (219,441 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (19,781 ) (242,251 ) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments made on term loan (28,290 ) (27,469 ) Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture - 75,000 Proceeds (related party) from issuance of term loan 500,000 - Principal payments made on subordinated debentures (27,145 ) - Proceeds from issuance of shares from option exercise - 336,300 Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities 444,565 383,831 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 162,207 (247,996 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 746,001 1,243,746 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 908,208 $ 995,750 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 59,264 $ 44,914 Cash paid for income tax $ - $ 150 Income tax refund received - $ 25,179 Non-cash financing and investing activities: warrants issued with subordinated debenture $ - $ 12,000

SOURCE: Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

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