Lifecore Biomedical to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

August 1, 2025 | 
Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 7 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern

CHASKA, Minn., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after market close. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, members of Lifecore’s senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit the Investor Events & Presentations page of Lifecore’s website at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.

About Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Tim Brons (Media)
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
Lifecore Biomedical
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com

