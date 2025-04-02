SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 2, 2025 | 
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that Company management will participate in a presentation at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference 2025 on Wednesday, April 9, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The live event and a replay of the presentation can be accessed via the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon has advanced multiple medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, obesity, cardiology, diabetes and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

For Investor and Media Inquiries:
Lisa DeFrancesco
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
lexinvest@lexpharma.com

