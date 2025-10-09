Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Convenes Roundtable to Address Public Policy Gaps for People with Chronic Pain

Diverse group of stakeholders aligned around the importance of elevating public awareness of need for new treatments for chronic pain and the need to expand the Alternatives to PAIN Act

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) hosted and participated in a roundtable discussion with experts to explore how to enhance current and future legislative and policy efforts to better meet the needs of Americans suffering from chronic pain. The perspectives of clinicians, patient advocacy groups, and individuals were shared during the half-day meeting conducted at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) headquarters in Washington, DC.

According to the U.S. Pain Foundation, approximately 50 million Americans suffer from chronic pain and pain conditions cost as much as $635 million yearly in direct health care costs, lost productivity and disability payments. Chronic pain can become a disease in and of itself, creating notable changes in the body, particularly the nervous system.

The roundtable participants focused primarily on the Alternatives to PAIN Act, introduced earlier this year in both houses of Congress. The bill aims to provide greater access to non-opioid pain treatments under Medicare Part D, but currently only for those with acute or post-surgical pain. The roundtable discussed potential ways to include people suffering from chronic pain in important pieces of legislation, such as the Alternatives to PAIN Act.

“The group acknowledged the importance of innovation in pain treatment, as pain is still a severely undertreated and not fully understood condition,” said Mike Exton, Ph.D., Lexicon’s chief executive officer and director. “Novel, non-opioid therapies can provide important treatment alternatives for people suffering from pain, including those with chronic pain conditions. Although the Alternatives to PAIN Act is limited to acute and post-surgical pain, we are passionate about collectively advocating for the expansion of this crucial bill to include chronic pain.”

Lexicon plans to produce and distribute a White Paper on chronic pain and the outcomes of this week’s roundtable.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity, metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to Lexicon’s financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the commercialization of its approved products and the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential of its other drug candidates, including sotagliflozin. In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon’s growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, regulatory interactions relating to its drug candidates, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully commercialize its approved products, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of its other drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its approved products and other drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor and Media Inquiries: