Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of New Research Highlighting Sotagliflozin’s Biological Effects in Cardiovascular Disease

-- Preclinical study demonstrates positive effects of sotagliflozin on cardiac function and structure in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy --

-- Second preclinical study shows inhibitory effects of sotagliflozin on platelet activity and thrombus formation --

-- Findings underscore differentiated biology associated with dual SGLT1 and SGLT 2 inhibition --





THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), a leading cardiometabolic biopharmaceutical company, today highlighted findings from two newly reported preclinical studies that provide additional insight into the biological effects of sotagliflozin, Lexicon's first-in-class dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor. The investigator-initiated studies, funded by Lexicon and conducted by independent academic investigators, demonstrated favorable effects of sotagliflozin on key pathways involved in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and thrombotic cardiovascular events.

The first study, published in the Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology Plus1, found that sotagliflozin improved cardiac structure and function in a mouse model of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, while reducing oxidative stress and upregulating mitochondrial gene sets associated with energy production in myocardial tissues. Investigators reported that sotagliflozin normalized measures of diastolic function, reversed progression of cardiac hypertrophy and reduced cardiac fibrosis, findings that support further evaluation of its potential in HCM.

The second study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation2, demonstrated that sotagliflozin, but not the selective SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin, reduced platelet activation and thrombus formation in ex vivo human blood and animal models, including an SGLT1 gene murine knockout model, without adversely affecting normal hemostasis. These findings provide additional insight into the differentiated biology of dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibition and may provide support for previously observed reductions in myocardial infarction and stroke risk associated with sotagliflozin in heart failure and Type 2 diabetes clinical studies

“These studies add to a growing body of evidence demonstrating the broad biological effects of sotagliflozin across multiple pathways relevant to cardiovascular disease,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer of Lexicon. “From cardiac remodeling and mitochondrial function to platelet activation and thrombosis, the findings continue to expand our understanding of the differentiated biology associated with dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibition and further support the scientific rationale for evaluating sotagliflozin in areas of significant unmet need, including hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.”

Lexicon is currently evaluating sotagliflozin in the ongoing Phase 3 SONATA-HCM trial in patients with symptomatic obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Topline results are expected in the first quarter of 2027.

About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an oral inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose cotransporter types 2 and 1 (SGLT2 and SGLT1). SGLT2 is responsible for glucose and sodium reabsorption by the kidney and SGLT1 is responsible for glucose and sodium absorption in the gastrointestinal tract. Sotagliflozin has been studied in multiple patient populations encompassing heart failure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease in clinical studies involving approximately 20,000 patients. Sotagliflozin is also currently under investigation for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel medicines for patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases. Building on a proven legacy in genetic target discovery, Lexicon is advancing a clinical pipeline in areas of significant and often underserved need, with programs in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), type 1 diabetes (T1D), obesity and other related metabolic conditions. Lexicon is committed to developing differentiated therapies that can be integrated broadly into clinical practice, with the goal of expanding treatment options for patients. Its capabilities extend from early-stage target discovery through clinical development and commercialization, strategically paired with high-impact collaborations to maximize the global reach of its medicines.

For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to the research, development and therapeutic and commercial potential of sotagliflozin in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. In addition, this press release may also contain forward-looking statements relating to Lexicon’s financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the commercialization of its approved products and the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential of its other drug candidates. In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon’s growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully commercialize its approved products, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of its other drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its approved products and other drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Media Inquiries:

Dave Belian

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

lexinvest@lexpharma.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Lisa DeFrancesco

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

lexinvest@lexpharma.com

1 Qin F, et al. Sotagliflozin corrects myocardial phenotype, mitochondrial gene expression and oxidative stress in mice with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology Plus. 2026;100873. doi:10.1016/j.jmccpl.2026.100873.

2 Stanger L, et al. SGLT1/2 inhibitor sotagliflozin, but not SGLT2-selective inhibitor empagliflozin, attenuates platelet activation and thrombosis. Journal of Clinical Investigation. 2026. In-Press Preview. doi:10.1172/JCI201899.