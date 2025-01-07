SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lexeo Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering treatments for genetically defined cardiovascular diseases, today announced that R. Nolan Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:15 AM PT in San Francisco, California.

The event will be webcast live under the News & Events tab in the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to transforming healthcare by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease are treated. Using a stepwise development approach, Lexeo is leveraging early proof-of-concept functional and biomarker data to advance a pipeline of cardiovascular and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease programs.

Media Response:
media@lexeotx.com

Investor Response:
Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
ctanzi@kendallir.com

New York Events
LEXEO Therapeutics
