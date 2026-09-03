LeonaBio to Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeonaBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: LONA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Company management will participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026, taking place September 9-11, 2026 in New York, NY. Details are as follows:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Friday, September 11, 2026, from 9:45 am – 10:15 am EDT

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investors section of the LeonaBio website at https://investors.leonabio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations-investor. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About LeonaBio

LeonaBio, headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for diseases with high unmet medical needs, including treatment-resistant metastatic breast cancer and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), with the goal of improving patients’ lives. Our lead drug candidates, lasofoxifene and brelgometon (ATH-1105), are novel, small molecule therapies with the potential to address devastating diseases where current treatment options are limited or ineffective. With a strong commitment to scientific excellence and patient-centered innovation, we are dedicated to developing meaningful new therapies for those who need them most.

For more information, visit www.leonabio.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

LeonaBio

Julie.rathbun@leonabio.com

206-769-9219