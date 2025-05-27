LENZ Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: June 3, 2025

Location: Chicago, IL

Format: Management presentation at 1:40pm EDT and 1x1 investor meetings

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 4-5, 2025

Location: New York City, NY

Format: Management presentation at 9:55am EDT (live audio webcast) and 1x1 investor meetings

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 9, 2025

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Format: Fireside chat at 4:00pm EDT (live audio webcast) and 1x1 investor meetings

Live audio webcasts of the Jefferies Global Healthcare presentation and Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare fireside chat will also be available on the LENZ Therapeutics website at www.LENZ-tx.com in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the event.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ’s product candidate LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 8, 2025 for LNZ100. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for “all eyes, all day”. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit: LENZ-Tx.com.

Contacts:

Dan Chevallard

LENZ Therapeutics

IR@LENZ-Tx.com