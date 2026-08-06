SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

LENSAR® to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 13th, 2026

August 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced robotic laser solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that the Company’s second quarter 2026 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, August 13, 2026. LENSAR’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, August 13, 2026 to discuss the results, recent corporate and operational highlights and provide an update on key strategic initiatives.

To participate by telephone, please use this registration link. All participants must use the link to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.lensar.com. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of astigmatism as an integral aspect of the procedure. LENSAR has developed its ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System™ as a compact, highly ergonomic system utilizing an extremely fast dual-modality laser and integrating AI into proprietary imaging and software. ALLY is designed to transform premium cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced robotic technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in a sterile operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reduced overhead. ALLY includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline® software technology, designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.

Contacts: Lee Roth
Mike Rossi, Interim CFO Burns McClellan for LENSAR
ir.contact@lensar.com lroth@burnsmc.com



Florida Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Axe holding in hand man lumberjack. Woodman, carpenter, joiner, icon. Template hard work. Vector illustration flat design.
Pipeline
BioMarin axes asset from $270M Inozyme takeover, ending run in rare metabolic indication
August 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business success challenge and climbing a high mountain metaphor as a businessman with a goal of retreiving a red flag from the peak or summit with 3D illustration elements.
Earnings
Denali climbs past Avlayah expectations with $3.6M in revenue
August 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Rocket ready to take off on launch site. Retro styled sci-fi spaceship concept
Earnings
Lilly confident in slow and steady Foundayo launch, as ex-US sales shine
August 5, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Art sketch 3d image banner collage of hammer courtroom dollar banknote inflation arrow regress verdict jurisprudence collapse.
Regulatory
Lilly, FDA retatrutide biologic dispute comes to a head as submission nears
August 5, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong