LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in November.
UBS Global Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
David Roberts, President, will present at 7:15 AM PT
Stifel’s 2024 Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Lotte NY Palace Hotel, New York City
David Roberts, President, will present at 1:50 PM ET
Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference 2024
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Wolfe Research HQ, New York City
David Roberts, President, will present at 2:00 PM ET
About LeMaitre
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company’s diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.
