SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2024

November 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in November.


UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

David Roberts, President, will present at 7:15 AM PT


Stifel’s 2024 Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Lotte NY Palace Hotel, New York City

David Roberts, President, will present at 1:50 PM ET


Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wolfe Research HQ, New York City

David Roberts, President, will present at 2:00 PM ET


About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company’s diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Greg Manker Director, Business Development & Investor Relations LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Phone: (781) 362-1260 Email: gmanker@lemaitre.com

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Spero Therapeutics to Lay Off 39% of Employees
October 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Boston harbor and financial district
Job Creations
Massachusetts Tax Incentives for Moderna, Vertex and More Creating 1,155 Jobs
October 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel