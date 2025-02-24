Leisa Zigman Joins The Genome Partnership Board

MARCO ISLAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Genome Partnership, the organization that hosts the renowned Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) meetings, announced today at its 25th anniversary AGBT General Meeting that former AGBT president Leisa Zigman has joined its board of directors.





Zigman, a respected journalist and former AGBT president, brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep commitment to advancing genomics research and collaboration. Her tenure as president saw significant growth in AGBT’s impact, fostering scientific innovation and strengthening the organization’s position as a premier convenor of the genomics community.

“Leisa’s contributions to AGBT have been instrumental in shaping the success of our meetings and mission,” said Wendy Vlieks, president of The Genome Partnership. “Announcing her appointment at our 25th anniversary General Meeting is especially fitting, as she has played a key role in AGBT’s evolution. We are thrilled to have her join The Genome Partnership board, where her insights and expertise will continue to drive our commitment to advancing discovery and innovation in genomics.”

Zigman’s leadership has been pivotal in expanding AGBT’s reach across key areas of genomic science, including precision health, agriculture and foundational research. As a board member, she will support strategic initiatives that enhance The Genome Partnership’s role in fostering meaningful scientific exchange and collaboration.

“Leisa has been a driving force behind AGBT’s growth and influence,” said Richard Wilson, chair of The Genome Partnership board and executive director of the Institute for Genomic Medicine at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Her leadership and vision have helped shape the genomics community, and I have no doubt that she will continue to be an invaluable asset to The Genome Partnership in this new role.”

“I am honored to join The Genome Partnership board and look forward to supporting its mission in this new capacity,” Zigman said. “The organization has long been a catalyst for transformative genomics research, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success.”

For more than 25 years, The Genome Partnership has provided a forum for researchers, industry leaders and policymakers to discuss the most groundbreaking advances in genomics. With Zigman’s appointment, the organization reinforces its dedication to leadership and excellence in the field.

For more information, visit www.agbt.org.

About The Genome Partnership

The Genome Partnership is a not-for-profit organization committed to advancing research, promoting education and fostering dialogue in genomics and life sciences. Through its globally recognized AGBT meetings, the organization convenes leading experts to discuss cutting-edge scientific advancements and applications.

