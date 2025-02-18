Legionella Testing Market Size to Hit USD 678.86 Million by 203

The global legionella testing market was valued at USD 305.84 million in 2024 and is projected to Hit USD 678.86 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2034. The rising prevalence of Legionella-related disorders is the key factor driving market growth. Also, increasing awareness regarding their preventive management coupled with the growing demand for precise on-time diagnosis of Legionella infections can fuel market growth further.

Legionella Testing Market Key Takeaways:

· The water testing segment held the largest revenue share in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

· The microbial culture segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.0% in 2024.

· The PCR segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

· Europe dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.0% in 2024.

· Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/6864

The legionella testing market is witnessing major growth contributed by the rising demand for legionella testing in corporate buildings and increasing investments in R&D activities. There are major trends transforming market growth like growing emphasis among market players on maintaining high grades of patient safety and care. Additionally, launches of more cost-effective and simpler testing kits along with the introduction of favourable policies by health agencies are improving the advancements in the market.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the market is the rising number of clinical trials on patients suffering from pneumonia. Also, major market players in the healthcare market are emphasizing introducing rapid test methods and novel molecular diagnostics as they provide more precise and faster testing outcomes, hence enhancing the effectiveness of legionella testing strategies.

Integrating AI in the market enhances the precision and effectiveness of testing procedures. AI-powered technologies enable predictive modelling, real-time data analysis, and improved diagnostic capabilities, decreasing human error and boosting testing timelines. Furthermore, these innovations in AI substantially decrease operational costs while improving the scalability of the Legionella testing solution.

Market Trends

· Increasing Regulatory Standards: Government and regulatory bodies globally are deploying stringent drinking water regulations and standards to monitor and control legionella outbreaks, particularly in public buildings, healthcare facilities hotels, etc. These standards mandate regular water testing and risk assessments to maintain public safety, propelling market growth soon.

· Consolidation with Environmental Monitoring Systems: Combining Legionella tests into this system extends the range of water quality management. It enables early detection and real-time monitoring for future outbreaks of legionella to be dynamic in protecting from disease transmission. This enhances the efficiency of public health measures and water safety programs.

· Advanced Molecular Diagnostics: Innovative molecular diagnostics have higher specificity and sensitivity in identifying legionella bacteria as compared to traditional ways which lead to rapid and more precise outcomes from these tests, fuelling positive market expansion soon.

Legionella Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 282.4 million Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 491.0 million Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Report updated February 2025 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, End-use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Abbott; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; BD; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; BIOMÉRIEUX; Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; Hologic, Inc.; Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc.; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Takara Bio Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Segment Insights

By Type Insights

The water testing segment dominated the legionella testing market in 2024. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the government laws that necessitate the testing for Legionella. Time hurdles are a significant limitation of traditional testing methods, as it takes many days to deliver the results and sometimes it can fail to offer precise results in desired time. Additionally, diagnostic technological innovations in terms of digitization and automation are leading to segment growth further.

The IVD testing segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be credited to the increasing use of IVD testing to detect various disorders and other conditions. However, In vitro diagnostics are done on samples like tissue or blood taken from the body. This test can be used to monitor individuals' health to treat, cure, or prevent diseases.

By End-use Insights

The microbial culture segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.0% in 2024. The dominance of the segment can be driven by recommendations given to regulatory bodies to use safe water in different settings. Also, the introduction of onsite testing practices and the implementation of strict regulations for regular water checkups can impact market growth positively further.

The PCR segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the projected period. The growth of the segment can be linked to the benefits provided by PCR tests such as accurate and timely diagnosis coupled with the reproducible results. Furthermore, PCR gives quick results within a few hours as compared to microbial culture. It can identify VBNC Legionella and non-viable cells, improving accuracy.

By Regional Insights

Government Initiatives: Europe to Sustain as a Leader

Europe dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.0% in 2024. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the surge in awareness regarding Legionellosis along with the government initiatives making Legionella testing compulsory in countries such as the UK and Germany. Moreover, the increasing adoption of high-cost PCR tests and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure that focuses on disease prevention and water safety can impact market growth positively.

· In January 2025, the first six EU reference laboratories (EURLs) for public health became operational and will be active for the next seven years, strengthening the EU's defenses in the face of serious cross-border health threats. The laboratories bring together consortia of scientific expertise from across the EU, to improve EU preparedness and ensure swift detection and response in case of infectious disease outbreaks.

Increasing Geriatric Population: Asian Countries to Boom

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be credited to the increasing elderly population, which is susceptible to infections and the rising adoption of Legionella testing products via a global distribution network are the key factors fuelling market growth. However, the economic development and strong healthcare industry in the region can add to regional market growth soon. Also, the growing emphasis on expanding Legionella testing services in emerging economies such as China and India can propel market expansion further.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/6864

Related Report

· Food Safety Testing Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/food-safety-testing-market

· Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/pharmaceutical-analytical-testing-market

· Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay Testing Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/enzyme-linked-immunosorbent-assay-testing-market

· Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/preterm-birth-and-prom-testing-market

· Microbiology Testing Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/microbiology-testing-market

Legionella Testing Market Top Companies

· Abbott

· Beckman Coulter, Inc.

· BD

· Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

· BIOMÉRIEUX

· Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

· Hologic, Inc.

· Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc.

· QIAGEN

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

· Takara Bio Inc.

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Legionella Testing Market Recent Developments

· In December 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched the KingFisher Apex Dx, an automated nucleic acid purification device designed to purify and isolate bacterial and viral pathogens from respiratory biological materials, and the Applied Biosystems MagMAX Dx Viral/Pathogen NA Isolation Kit.

· May 2022 - ChemREADY, a manufacturer of wastewater and water treatment chemicals, launched a Legionella testing product line and services to curb waterborne infections.

· In March 2022, pneumophila was published by ASTM International as “ASTM D8429-21: Standard Test Method for Legionella pneumophila in Water Samples Using Legiolert”. ASTM International is an international standards organization that develops and publishes standards applicable to a wide variety of industries.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Type

· Water Testing

· IVD Testing

By End-use

· Microbial Culture

· Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Stain

· PCR

· Others (Serotyping)

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/6864

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344