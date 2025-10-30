SUBSCRIBE
Legend Biotech to Host Investor Conference Call on Third Quarter 2025 Results

October 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, to review third quarter 2025 results.

During the webcast and conference call, senior leaders will provide an overview of Legend Biotech’s performance for the quarter.

Investors and other interested parties may join the live audio webcast of the call via this weblink.

A replay of the webcast and earnings news release will be available through the Investor Relations section of Legend Biotech’s website under the Events and Presentations section approximately two hours after the call concludes.

ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH

With over 2,800 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. The company is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI®, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Centered in the US, Legend is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI’s patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, the company plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jessie Yeung
Tel: (732) 956-8271
jessie.yeung@legendbiotech.com

PRESS CONTACT:
Alexandra Ventura
Tel: (732) 850-5598
media@legendbiotech.com


New Jersey Earnings
Legend Biotech
