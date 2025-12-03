Laxxon Medical’s Innovative Levodopa / Carbidopa (LXM.5) Oral Dosage Form Demonstrates Significantly Higher Bioavailability (>380%) Compared to Sinemet®, Study Results Published in the Journal Pharmaceutics

SPID®-Technology utilizes compartmentalization to enable sequential release of carbidopa and levodopa, offering a potential new approach for drug delivery in Parkinson’s disease treatment.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laxxon Medical, a leading pharmaceutical technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced oral drug delivery systems, today announced the publication of a new study in the Journal Pharmaceutics (MDPI) that highlights the effectiveness of its proprietary carbidopa/levodopa formulations (LXM.5) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The pharmacokinetic study demonstrated that Laxxon’s novel dosage forms significantly improved bioavailability compared to Sinemet® (carbidopa/levodopa), a current standard treatment option for Parkinson’s disease.

“Levodopa remains the gold standard for treating Parkinson’s disease, but its short half-life is associated with the development of motor complications due to pulsatile dopamine levels in the brain,” said Dr. Dieter Volc, study investigator and leading clinician in the field of Parkinson Disease at the Atomos Klinik in Vienna. “Our findings show that SPID®-Technology enables controlled, sequential release of carbidopa and levodopa, resulting in significantly improved bioavailability and stable blood plasma levels. This represents a meaningful step toward reducing complications associated with traditional therapies, and it highlights the potential of this platform to reshape oral drug delivery in neurology and other therapeutic areas.”

Laxxon Medical’s SPID®-Technology Platform leverages precision-engineered screen-printing methods to produce pharmaceutical tablets with tailored microstructures, enabling controlled, consistent, and prolonged levodopa release profiles for optimized therapeutic outcomes.

In the study, a novel screen-printing approach was employed to create advanced oral dosage forms that deliver carbidopa and levodopa, the two primary drugs used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease in a unique sequential form. The new formulations, LXM.5, separate the active ingredients into distinct compartments, allowing for more precise timing of drug release. In LXM.5 the incorporated enteric polymers in the Levodopa compartment played an additional role to the sequential release of the two different drugs.

Lab and pharmacokinetic (PK) studies compared these new formulations to traditional Sinemet®, a commonly used Parkinson’s disease therapy that combines carbidopa and levodopa homogeneously distributed within the tablet. Study results showed that Laxxon’s new formulations successfully released the medications in sequence, but the additional controlling of the release of Levodopa through pH sensitive polymers caused a further increase of the bioavailability (>380%) and an extended AuC.

Importantly, both new versions (dosed at 100 mg levodopa and 25 mg carbidopa) delivered significantly more levodopa into the bloodstream, showing 2 to nearly 4 times the bioavailability of Sinemet® (100/25). Blood levels were also more continuous over time, especially with LXM.5-2, potentially offering improved symptom control for patients. Additionally, the PK profile indicates a reduction in the required frequency of daily administrations.

“This study marks a pivotal validation of our SPID®-Technology and its ability to precisely control drug release through advanced screen printing,” said Achim Schneeberger, M.D, Chief Science Officer at Laxxon Medical. “By enabling spatial separation and integration of enteric, pH-sensitive polymers into drug-containing compartments, we enable tailored release profiles within a single oral dosage form. This advancement presents an opportunity to enhance existing therapies, potentially leading to a new class of personalized, high-performance drug delivery solutions that could extend beyond the treatment of Parkinson’s disease."

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical, founded in 2017, is transforming pharmaceutical development through its proprietary SPID®-Technology, an advanced additive manufacturing platform engineered to produce next-generation oral dosage forms. This technology enables unparalleled precision in sequential drug release and supports complex formulation strategies, including peptide oral delivery, nanoparticle processing, multifunctional polymer integration, multicompartment microtablets, and targeted drug delivery.

SPID®-Technology offers distinct competitive advantages in lifecycle management and novel drug development, addressing critical needs across both the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Beyond its collaborations with industry partners, Laxxon utilizes SPID® to drive its pipeline of proprietary and generic therapeutics, focused on metabolic disorders and central nervous system (CNS) conditions.

Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 10 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing, and together with the licensed IP from Exentis Group, consists of more than 230 patents and patent applications with more than 5,000 patent claims.

For more information on Laxxon Medical and its technology platforms, go to: www.laxxonmedical.com

