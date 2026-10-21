Laxxon Medical to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Management to Share New Findings and Progress from its Clinical Development Programs with Investors and Potential Partners During One-on-One and Small-Group Meetings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laxxon Medical Corp. (“Laxxon Medical” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical technology company developing advanced drug delivery solutions through its proprietary SPID® (Screen Printed Innovative Drugs) technology, today announced that members of its senior management team will hold one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place November 16–19, 2026, in London, United Kingdom.

During one-on-one meetings at the conference, management will present preclinical findings and overall progress in the Company’s oral GLP-1 development program, LXM.2, and its oral levodopa/carbidopa formulation-development program for Parkinson’s disease, LXM.5, as well as advances in its proprietary SPID® technology platform, its pipeline of patented generic and reformulated drug products, and opportunities for strategic partnerships, licensing, and technology transfer.

Laxxon Medical will be represented by:

Helmut Kerschbaumer, Chief Executive Officer and Team

“The Jefferies conference comes at an important inflection point for Laxxon as we advance our SPID® technology toward clinical development applications. We have an exciting fourth quarter ahead, as we anticipate publication of preclinical data in a peer-reviewed journal demonstrating the potential of our SPID®-printed oral GLP-1 microtablets to substantially improve bioavailability, and are preparing to initiate a human study of LXM.5 in early 2027,” said Helmut Kerschbaumer, Chief Executive Officer of Laxxon Medical. “These milestones underscore our strategy of combining proprietary SPID® technology with drug reformulation to develop differentiated therapies. We see significant opportunities to partner with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to enhance established medicines, develop differentiated formulations, and unlock new commercial value throughout the drug development lifecycle.”

Investors and partners who would like to schedule a meeting with Laxxon Medical management should contact their Jefferies representative or email IR@laxxonmedical.com.

About Laxxon Medical

Founded in 2017, Laxxon Medical is transforming pharmaceutical development through its proprietary SPID®-Technology, an advanced additive manufacturing platform for next-generation oral dosage forms. The technology offers unparalleled precision in sequential drug release and enables complex formulations, including peptide oral delivery, nanoparticle processing, and targeted drug delivery. SPID®-Technology provides distinct competitive advantages for pharmaceutical and biotech companies in lifecycle management and new drug development.

In addition to its industry partnerships, Laxxon uses SPID®-Technology to develop its own proprietary and generic therapies for metabolic disorders and central nervous system (CNS) conditions. Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing projects with pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research universities, as well as 10 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's growing IP portfolio, together with licensed IP from Exentis Group, includes more than 150 patents and patent applications.

For more information on Laxxon Medical and its technology platforms, go to: www.laxxonmedical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Media Inquiries: IR@laxxonmedical.com