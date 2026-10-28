Laxxon Medical Appoints Matthew Cascio as Vice President and Head of Business Development

Pharmaceutical business development leader to drive strategic partnerships and advance commercial opportunities for Laxxon’s SPID® drug-delivery technology.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laxxon Medical today announced the appointment of Matthew Cascio as Vice President and Head of Business Development. Cascio brings more than 20 years of global pharmaceutical industry experience spanning corporate development, strategic licensing, research collaborations, and commercial and scientific evaluation of pharmaceutical assets.

Cascio joins Laxxon from Amneal Pharmaceuticals, where he most recently served as Senior Director of Corporate Development and Head of Specialty Business Development. Previously, he spent more than a decade at Lundbeck in corporate business development and strategy roles, contributing to transactions spanning licensing agreements, mergers & acquisitions, asset acquisitions, equity investments, and research collaborations. Throughout his career, he has led or contributed to more than 60 completed transactions.

At Laxxon, Cascio will lead business development initiatives to identify and advance strategic partnerships and evaluate opportunities to apply the company’s proprietary SPID® (Screen Printed Innovative Drugs) technology to pharmaceutical development. Laxxon’s platform enables precision-engineered drug formulations, including controlled-release and combination products, creating opportunities for pharmaceutical partners to differentiate therapies and explore new drug-delivery approaches.

“Matthew brings a valuable combination of scientific insight, financial acumen, and pharmaceutical business development expertise that will be instrumental as Laxxon advances its pipeline and pursues strategic growth opportunities,” said Helmut Kerschbaumer, CEO and Chairman of Laxxon Medical. “As we prepare to advance our LXM.2 and LXM.5 programs over the next two quarters, his experience in asset evaluation, partnership structuring, and transaction execution will be critical to positioning these programs for strategic collaboration and maximizing their commercial potential.”

Cascio holds an MBA in Finance from Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business and an M.S. in Cell and Molecular Biology from Fordham University. Earlier in his career, he conducted research at Johns Hopkins University, with findings published in Nature Cell Biology.

His appointment reflects Laxxon’s continued focus on building strategic relationships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to advance its pipeline and expand the potential applications of its proprietary drug-delivery technology.

About Laxxon Medical

Founded in 2017, Laxxon Medical is transforming pharmaceutical development through its proprietary SPID®-Technology, an advanced additive manufacturing platform for next-generation oral dosage forms. The technology offers unparalleled precision in sequential drug release and enables complex formulations, including peptide oral delivery, nanoparticle processing, and targeted drug delivery. SPID®-Technology provides distinct competitive advantages for pharmaceutical and biotech companies in lifecycle management and new drug development.

In addition to its industry partnerships, Laxxon uses SPID®-Technology to develop its own proprietary and generic therapies for metabolic disorders and central nervous system (CNS) conditions. Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing projects with pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research universities, as well as 10 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's growing IP portfolio, together with licensed IP from Exentis Group, includes more than 150 patents and patent applications.

For more information on Laxxon Medical and its technology platforms, go to: www.laxxonmedical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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