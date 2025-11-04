Latus Bio Launches AI/ML Strategy to Transform AAV Gene Therapy, Adds Two Leading Experts in Peptide and Protein Modeling to Scientific Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AAV--Latus Bio, Inc. (Latus), a biotechnology company pioneering advances in adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy, today announced a major expansion of its artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) strategy and the addition of two world-class scientific advisors: Pranam Chatterjee, PhD (University of Pennsylvania) and Philip M. Kim, PhD (University of Toronto). The company’s AI/ML strategic evolution positions Latus Bio at the forefront of AI-driven innovation in AAV capsid discovery and payload design.

Latus will leverage its unmatched capsid performance database, comprising data from nine extensive in vivo campaigns in non-human primates, covering 100 million plus unique “delivery zip codes” (route-capsid-tissue-cell type), to train predictive models to accelerate capsid and payload discovery with unprecedented precision. Unlike traditional AI/ML-first approaches, Latus begins with an expansive in vivo dataset, deploying multi-dimensional information to enable predictive models that promise to optimize cellular and tissue-level activity across the human body.

“AI/ML enables us to supercharge one of the most expansive AAV datasets in the industry,” said P. Peter Ghoroghchian, MD, PhD, CEO of Latus Bio. “With this strategy, we’re not just leveraging our platform to advance our own pipeline but also laying the groundwork for improved delivery solutions across the gene therapy field. We are thrilled to have Dr. Chatterjee and Dr. Kim collaborating with us. As world-class experts in the development and application of large language and structural based generative models, they bring unique and critical expertise that will help us achieve significant advancements.”

By layering advanced computational models atop in vivo screening data and multi-model validation, Latus is now transforming its delivery-first philosophy into a data-powered, predictive engine with the potential to dramatically shorten discovery timelines. The company aims to unlock new delivery tropisms beyond traditional tissues like liver, muscle, and eye.

Latus’ AI/ML initiative will focus on three core areas:

AAV capsid engineering for tissue- and cell-type-specific tropism

for tissue- and cell-type-specific tropism Payload engineering, including regulatory elements and transgene constructs

including regulatory elements and transgene constructs Bespoke therapeutic tailoring for internal programs and strategic partnerships

AI/ML models are expected to more efficiently prioritize capsid-tissue pairings, guide the design of regulatory and payload elements, and uncover hidden sequence-function relationships that traditional capsid screening might miss. In effect, this integration will sharpen Latus’ competitive edge, making its capsid discovery and payload engineering more scalable, faster, and more finely tuned to safety and performance trade-offs.

New SAB Members: Experts in Peptide and Protein Modeling

Dr. Pranam Chatterjee is a leading expert in synthetic biology and protein sequence-based generative models and founder of the Programmable Biology Group at University of Pennsylvania, where he is an Assistant Professor of Bioengineering and Computer Science, and the Africk-Lesley Distinguished Scholar of Innovation. His work spans core algorithmic theory to the design of programmable peptides, proteins, and AI-based modeling of biological function. Prior to Penn, Dr. Chatterjee was an Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering (with adjunct roles in Computer Science and Biostatistics & Bioinformatics) at Duke University and an active member of the Duke Cancer Institute. He has also co-founded UbiquiTx, Inc. and Gameto, Inc., which translate his lab’s computational design technologies into therapeutic and fertility applications.

“Latus Bio’s data-driven, unbiased approach to AAV discovery is exactly where AI can make the biggest impact,” said Dr. Chatterjee. “They’ve built a foundation that’s ready for state-of-the-art computation, and I’m excited to help uncover new biological insights that can power better therapies and truly make an impact on the field.”

Dr. Philip Kim is a renowned computational biologist at the University of Toronto’s Donnelly Centre for Cellular & Biomolecular Research as well as in the Departments of Computer Science and Molecular Genetics. He brings deep expertise in sequence-function relationships and machine learning for protein modeling. Dr. Kim’s research spans computational biology, structural biology, protein-protein interactions, systems biology, and translational bioinformatics. His lab develops and applies machine learning methods for protein and peptide design, integrating high-throughput experimental approaches to discover and validate new biologics, including engineered proteins, peptides, and gene therapy payloads. Dr. Kim has published more than 100 scientific papers and multiple invention disclosures and patent applications. He is a serial biotech entrepreneur and has been involved in multiple startups, including co-founding Fable Therapeutics and several stealth companies.

“What drew me to Latus is the sheer quality and depth of their capsid dataset, and their willingness to innovate with it,” said Dr. Kim. “This is a unique opportunity to pair powerful models with in vivo validation and make real breakthroughs in genetic medicines delivery.”

This marks the first AAV gene therapy collaboration for both advisors. They will work closely with Latus’ scientific team and leadership to mine the company’s internal databases, refine platform strategy, identify novel capsid architectures, and provide delivery insights.

About Latus Bio (Latus)

Latus is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing devastating CNS and peripheral diseases via gene therapy. The Company is advancing an innovative therapeutics pipeline based on novel AAV capsid variants with potency and specificity. Latus is powered by a diverse team of visionary scientists, experienced clinicians, and leading industry executives. The Company has offices in Philadelphia, PA and in the Seaport in Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.latusbio.com.

Info@latusbio.com