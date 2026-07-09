Latigo Biotherapeutics Appoints Todd Smith to its Board of Directors

Veteran biopharmaceutical executive brings extensive commercial and product launch expertise

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Latigo), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative non-opioid pain medicines, today announced the appointment of Todd Smith as an independent director on the Company’s board of directors. Mr. Smith is chief executive officer (CEO) of Corium and brings more than three decades of executive leadership and commercial experience across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

“Todd’s extensive commercial expertise with launching numerous innovative biopharmaceutical products comes at an important time for Latigo,” said Nima Farzan, CEO of Latigo. “We are excited to add his strategic insight and proven track record of commercial execution to our board.”

“Todd is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with deep expertise in commercialization, business development and corporate strategy,” said Tim Walbert, chair of Latigo’s board of directors. “His experience bringing innovative medicines to patients and building high-performing organizations will be invaluable.”

“Latigo has built an impressive pipeline of non-opioid drug product candidates,” said Mr. Smith. “I am excited to join the board and work with the management team to support the Company on its mission to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies.”

About Todd Smith

Mr. Smith is chief executive officer (CEO) of Corium, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neuroscience. He brings more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning commercial operations, business development, and executive management across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Prior to joining Corium, Mr. Smith served as CEO of Valinor Pharma, Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Zyla Life Sciences, and Assertio Therapeutics. Earlier in his career, he served as chief commercial officer (CCO) and head of business development at Horizon Therapeutics and CCO at Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, following commercial leadership roles at Abbott Labs and Fenwal. Mr. Smith currently serves on the boards of BVI Medical, Quetzal Therapeutics and Corium. He earned a B.A. in political science from Norwich University.

About Latigo Biotherapeutics

Latigo Biotherapeutics is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative non-opioid pain medicines designed to stop the transmission of pain without the risk of addiction, with the goal to provide effective, rapid-acting pain relief. Latigo is supported by leading investors, including Westlake Village BioPartners, Foresite Capital, 5AM Ventures and Blue Owl Capital. Latigo's lead program is LTG-001, an oral, selective NaV1.8 inhibitor in development to treat acute pain. For more information, please visit www.latigobio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Neha Krishnamohan

Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc.

ir@latigobio.com

Media Contact:

Kathy Vincent

Greig Communications Inc.

kathy@greigcommunications.com