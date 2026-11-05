SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Larimar Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Larimar) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, taking place in Boston, MA from November 9-11, 2026.

Details on the fireside chat can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM EST
Webcast Link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/

Following the conclusion of the fireside chat, a replay will be available for 30 days on the “Events and Presentations” page of Larimar’s website.

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:
Michael Celano
Chief Financial Officer
mcelano@larimartx.com
(484) 414-2715


Pennsylvania Events
Larimar Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Boston harbor and cityscape skyline view
Job Trends
U.S. bioscience jobs up 7% from 2021 to 2025: Report
November 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Podcast
Data leak kickstarts ESMO, BMS reports autoimmune CAR T death, pharma M&A outpaces 2025
October 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Man jumping, running, and winner holding trophy. Competition, challenge, risk and reward concept. Vector illustration.
Pancreatic cancer
EMSO 2026: Incyte a ‘firm contender’ in G12D pancreatic cancer race as early candidate shines
October 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Woman starts a new life. Female doing first step in the future. Girl wants to get rid of psychological problems. Concept of mental health improvement. Vector illustration
Cancer
ESMO 2026: Merck’s Kelun-partnered ADC cuts death risk by over 30% in endometrial cancer
October 26, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie