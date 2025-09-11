Laborie Appoints Chris Smith as Chief Executive Officer

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laborie Medical Technologies Corp., a global leader in medical technology, today announced the appointment of Chris Smith as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 22, 2025. Smith succeeds Michael Frazzette, who announced his retirement last month.

Chris Smith brings over three decades of executive leadership experience in the healthcare and medical technology sectors. He has previously served as CEO of NeoGenomics Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Cochlear Limited, where he led transformative growth and innovation. Smith has also held several board positions across both private and public companies.

"The Laborie Board of Directors thanks Mike for his outstanding contributions to Laborie during his tenure as CEO," said David Perez, Chair of the Board. "We look forward to working with Chris as Laborie's new CEO, and we are confident that his experience and expertise make him the right leader to guide Laborie's next chapter."

"We look forward to working with Mike in his new capacity and thank him for his exceptional leadership of Laborie and partnership with Patricia Industries over the past eight years," said Yuriy Prilutskiy, Co-Head of Patricia Industries. "During this time, Laborie has achieved significant growth, expanded its product portfolio and global presence, and fostered an innovative, high-performance culture. We are excited to partner with Chris to build on this momentum, and are confident that his leadership style, business acumen, and deep expertise in medical technology will position him to lead Laborie with impact and vision."

Smith has served on Laborie's Board of Directors since 2023, providing strategic counsel during a period of significant expansion. His familiarity with the company's mission and operations positions him to seamlessly transition into the CEO role.

"Laborie's mission truly resonates with me, and I'm excited to work with such an exceptional team as we continue to drive innovation and enhance patient lives in our three leading platforms: urology, gastroenterology and OB." said Smith.

Laborie will host welcome sessions in the coming weeks to introduce Smith to employees and partners across its global network.

About Laborie Medical Technologies



Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Laborie is a global medical technology company focused on Urology, Urogynecology, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics, Gynecology & Neonatal Health. We manufacture and deliver high-quality, high-impact diagnostic and therapeutic products that help clinicians and hospitals preserve and restore patient dignity. Clinicians and hospitals look to us as the market-leading experts in our business segments, and we support our products with a world-class clinical education & information program. Laborie is a portfolio company of Patricia Industries. For more information visit www.laborie.com.

About Patricia Industries



Patricia Industries is a long-term owner that invests in companies and works to develop each company to its full potential. Patricia Industries is a part of the industrial holding company Investor AB, whose main owner is the Wallenberg Foundations.

