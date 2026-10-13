Labcorp and Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global Collaborate to Launch Thrive 5 Health Test

First lab test offered in collaboration with Thrive Global

Combines Labcorp's scientific expertise with Thrive Global's behavior change approach to help consumers turn health insights into healthier daily habits

Delivers insights from five key cardiometabolic health indicators paired with educational content and recommended Thrive Microsteps®

BURLINGTON, N.C., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced the launch of the Thrive 5 Health Test, the first lab test offered in collaboration with Arianna Huffington's behavior change technology company, Thrive Global. Available through Labcorp OnDemand, the offering pairs trusted health insights from Labcorp with Thrive Global's behavior change approach, giving consumers a better understanding of their health and practical ways to improve it.

"Too often, we get information about our health without guidance on what to do about it," said Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global. "Through our collaboration with Labcorp, we are closing that gap by combining Thrive Global's behavior change approach with lab testing for the first time. Labcorp's scientific expertise helps people better understand what's happening inside their bodies, and Thrive Global then helps turn that understanding into small daily habits that improve health—whether they're managing a chronic condition or taking steps to protect their health for the future."

From Health Insights to Action



The Thrive 5 Health Test delivers insights from five cardiovascular, inflammatory and metabolic health indicators: ApoB for cholesterol-related cardiovascular risk, hs-CRP for inflammation, HbA1c for blood sugar, blood pressure and body mass index. Together, the five measures provide a more complete view of an individual's cardiometabolic health than any single measure alone and help identify areas where focused action may have a meaningful impact.

After receiving their results, consumers gain access to educational content from Thrive Global and recommended Thrive Microsteps®: small daily actions related to food, movement, sleep, stress management and connection that support sustainable behavior change. By combining health insights with actionable next steps, the Thrive 5 Health Test helps consumers better understand their cardiometabolic health and make meaningful changes to improve it.

"Arianna Huffington and Thrive Global have spent years helping people understand that better health is shaped not only by what we know, but by what we do every day," said Amy Summy, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Labcorp. "By combining Labcorp's scientific expertise and nationwide network with Thrive Global's leadership in behavior change, we can help people move from knowing their numbers to understanding what they can do about them. That's a fundamentally more useful health experience for consumers."

Convenient Testing, Meaningful Insights



Consumers can purchase the Thrive 5 Health Test through Labcorp OnDemand and schedule testing at select Labcorp patient service centers nationwide. Results, educational content and recommended Thrive Microsteps are delivered through Labcorp's secure patient portal and MyLabcorp™ mobile app.1 Consumers can use this information to consult with their healthcare provider and determine whether additional follow-up is appropriate.

The Thrive 5 Health Test reflects Labcorp's commitment to creating new consumer health experiences that bring trusted scientific insights directly to individuals and help them take a more active role in improving their health.

To learn more or purchase the Thrive 5 Health Test, visit https://www.ondemand.labcorp.com/lab-tests/thrive-five-health-test.

About Labcorp



Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 71,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 85% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved by the FDA in 2025 and performed more than 750 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more at www.labcorp.com.

1All resources within this program are designed for general wellbeing support and are intended for informational purposes only. They do not constitute medical advice, clinical recommendations, or a substitute for the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider. Always consult your healthcare provider about guidelines that are right for you.

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SOURCE Labcorp