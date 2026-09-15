La Vie Health and Virotek Biosciences Partner to Advance the Next Generation of Precision Health

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Ottawa, Ontario and Richmond Hill, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - La Vie Health ("La Vie") and Virotek Biosciences ("Virotek") today announced a strategic collaboration to integrate advanced genomic insights into La Vie's broader physician-led preventative, precision and healthspan model.This partnership advances both companies' commitment to precision health, with Virotek adding a clinically contextualized genomic layer to La Vie's comprehensive precision-health programs.The La Vie model is guided by a "Predict-to-Prevent" philosophy with the goal of optimizing long-term healthspan. Rather than relying on a single test, physician-led care teams integrate multiple layers of health information during the Foundation Assessment. This includes genomics, biomarkers, imaging, cardiovascular and metabolic health, body composition, fitness and physiology, lifestyle, medical and family history. La Vie physicians then interpret these findings, develop personalized preventive strategies, and follow patients over time.Virotek's platform integrates genetic results with relevant demographic and clinical factors, such as age and ancestry, to support clinically contextualized insights. La Vie integrates these into each patient's full clinical picture, translating them into physician-led, personalized prevention and long-term health optimization."The future of medicine is not simply generating more data but connecting the right data for each person and translating it into meaningful clinical action," said Dr. Hassan Sannoufi, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of La Vie.Within La Vie's physician-led model, the patient remains at the centre. Virotek's Screenome™ precision-health platform provides an additional source of genomic information that physicians can incorporate, where appropriate, into the broader clinical assessment.Consistent with La Vie's existing precision-health programs, these genomic insights are accessed only when ordered by a physician, and are offered on a private-pay basis, not as a substitute for genetic testing offered by provincial health plans such as the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP)."La Vie represents precisely the type of clinical environment in which we believe genomic information can provide its greatest value," said Dr. Saeid Babaei, CEO of Virotek Biosciences. "Virotek adds genomic insight in clinical context, not just raw genetic data. These insights may include inherited predispositions to certain health conditions, polygenic risk scores that estimate risk for common diseases based on thousands of genetic variants and relevant ancestry background, and differences in how individuals may respond to certain medications."The organizations expect to expand the range of precision-health services offered through this collaboration over time, and to continue exploring opportunities to integrate advances in precision health into comprehensive preventive-care pathways while maintaining an emphasis on appropriate clinical oversight, quality, patient education and responsible use of genomic information.For more information or to request media interviews, please contact:Founded in 2007, La Vie Health ("La Vie") is a Canadian physician-led, preventive, and precision health organization focused on integrating advanced health intelligence and optimizing long-term healthspan. Through advanced diagnostics, comprehensive health assessments, detailed risk stratification, personalized preventive strategies and long-term physician relationships, La Vie helps individuals better understand their health, identify risks early and develop individualized strategies designed to protect long-term health and healthspan. La Vie operates locations in Ottawa, Kanata and Oakville, Ontario.Virotek Biosciences Inc. ("Virotek") is a Canadian precision-health and genomics company developing and delivering advanced genomic solutions across preventive health, inherited disease risk, and medication response. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Virotek operates a CAP-accredited clinical genomics laboratory and maintains U.S. CLIA registration to support its cross-border clinical testing strategy. Virotek's integrated platform is designed to help translate complex genomic information into meaningful insights that can complement physician-led healthcare and support a more personalized approach to prevention and precision medicine.Genomic information does not independently diagnose disease or determine medical treatment. Results should be considered by qualified healthcare professionals together with an individual's medical history, family history, clinical findings and other relevant health information. Genomic testing offered through this collaboration is available only on referral from a treating physician and is provided on a private-pay basis; it is not insured under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) or any other provincial health plan.La Vie HealthFiona Birch |Virotek Biosciences Inc.Dr. Saeid Babaei, PhD, MBA | Chairman & CEOVirotek's Screenome™To view the source version of this press release, please visit