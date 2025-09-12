L7 Informatics Affirms Architecture, Not Data, is the True Moat for AI in Life Sciences

Austin, TX — September 12, 2025 — Life sciences organizations are investing heavily in artificial intelligence tools, but many are questioning the sustainability of their competitive advantage. According to L7 Informatics, the missing piece isn’t more data or more algorithms. It is architecture: the orchestrated backbone that turns data into compounding value.

In a newly published thought leadership article, L7 explains that while data is necessary, it has become a commodity, easily acquired, replicated, or licensed. What separates leaders is the enterprise architecture that integrates workflows, feedback loops, and controls. Without this infrastructure, AI initiatives too often become isolated tools rather than engines of transformative change.

“AI models and data are raw materials. What turns them into a competitive advantage is the architecture that shapes how they work together,” said Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., Founder and Strategy Officer of L7 Informatics. “Organizations that embed orchestration into their digital foundation will not only accelerate innovation today, but also build a moat that competitors cannot easily cross tomorrow.”

L7 emphasizes that architecture delivers reinforcing loops that sharpen forecasting, reduce variability, and accelerate innovation. As AI investments mature across research, clinical, manufacturing, and quality domains, the timing for building that foundation has never been more critical. The companies that prioritize architecture today are the ones that will endure in the long term.