Press Releases

Kyverna Therapeutics to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

March 3, 2025 
EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Kyverna, Nasdaq: KYTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Warner Biddle, Chief Executive Officer of Kyverna, will present at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference in Miami, FL on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Kyverna website at ir.kyvernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days following the conference.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on liberating patients through the curative potential of cell therapy. Kyverna’s lead CAR T-cell therapy candidate, KYV-101, is advancing through clinical development with Phase 2 trials for stiff person syndrome and myasthenia gravis, and two ongoing multi-center Phase 1/2 trials for patients with lupus nephritis. Kyverna is also harnessing investigator-initiated trials and other KYSA studies, including in multiple sclerosis and systemic sclerosis, to inform the next priority indications for it to advance into late-stage development. Its pipeline includes next-generation CAR T-cell therapies in both autologous and allogeneic formats with properties intended to be well suited for use in B cell-driven autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit https://kyvernatx.com.

