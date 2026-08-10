Kyungdong Pharmaceutical and Asimov Announce Completion of Cell Line Development Campaign for Biosimilar Antibody

BOSTON, Aug. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyungdong Pharmaceutical announced that it has successfully completed a cell line development campaign for a biosimilar antibody candidate, in collaboration with Asimov, the company building an AI-native synthetic biology platform to advance therapeutic development. Through this collaboration, Kyungdong secured a high-performing production cell line for its next-generation biosimilar antibody candidate, laying the foundation for process development, large-scale manufacturing, and eventual commercialization.

Leveraging its extensive expertise in the research, development, and manufacturing of prescription medicines, Kyungdong Pharmaceutical is expanding its capabilities into the biologics market. This program was undertaken with the goal of developing a production cell line capable of delivering both high productivity and product quality.

Asimov carried out the project using its proprietary CHO Edge System, which combines a GS knock-out CHO host, a hyperactive transposase, a genetic parts library, and Kernel, Asimov's AI-driven genetic design software. The resulting cell line achieved a high titer, providing a solid foundation for downstream process development, product quality, and future commercialization.

“We are excited to be partnering with Kyungdong Pharmaceutical, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Korea, and to contribute to the development of its next-generation biosimilar,” said Alec Nielsen, co-founder and CEO of Asimov. “This collaboration demonstrated the high productivity and development efficiency of our CHO Edge System while maintaining product quality, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Kyungdong Pharmaceutical.”

“We are highly satisfied with the achievements of our collaboration with Asimov,” said Ryu Gi-sung, CEO of Kyungdong Pharmaceutical. “As we embark on significantly expanding our biopharmaceutical business, we will strive to work with world-class partners such as Asimov to help bring the treatment options patients need to patients around the globe.”

Meanwhile, Kyungdong Pharmaceutical continues to strengthen its competitiveness across a broad range of prescription medicine areas, including cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and respiratory diseases, through sustained investment in research and development and formulation technologies. The company is also expanding its next-generation biopharmaceutical R&D capabilities while accelerating its expansion into global markets.

About Asimov

Asimov’s mission is to advance humanity’s ability to design living systems, enabling biotechnologies with outsized societal benefit. The company is developing a synthetic biology platform—from cells to software—to design and manufacture next-generation therapeutics, including biologics, cell and gene therapies, and RNA through a combination of products, services, and collaborations.

Founded by bioengineers from MIT and Boston University and headquartered in Boston, the company has raised over $200 million from top institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, CPP Investments, Horizons Ventures, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. For more information, visit www.asimov.com.

Contact:

media@asimov.com