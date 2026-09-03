Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in fireside chats and presentations at the following upcoming investor events:

Wells Fargo 21 st Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on September 9 at 8:00 AM ET;

Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on September 9 at 8:00 AM ET; Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Summit in New York, NY on September 10 at 11:20 AM ET;

H.C. Wainwright 28 th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on September 14 at 4:30 PM ET;

Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on September 14 at 4:30 PM ET; Morgan Stanley 24 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on September 15 at 7:45 AM ET; and

Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on September 15 at 7:45 AM ET; and Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum on September 24 at 11:00 AM ET.



Live webcasts of the events will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available following the events.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Justine Koenigsberg

investors@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300

Media Contact:

Matthew Henson

media@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300