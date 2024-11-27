Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming December 2024 Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of small molecule medicines using targeted protein degradation (TPD), today announced that the Company will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor events:

Piper Sandler 36 th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on December 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET; and

Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on December 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET; and 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Coral Gables, FL on December 4 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available following the events.

