Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Felix J. Baker, Ph.D., as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Bruce Booth, DPhil, Co-Founder and Chairman, to remain an Independent Director

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Felix J. Baker, PhD, as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Baker succeeds Bruce Booth, DPhil, who has served as Chairman since co-founding Kymera in 2016 and will remain an Independent Director.

“Since joining our Board in 2024, Felix has been a highly engaged strategic partner, with extensive experience in helping innovative companies scale and translate novel science into medicines. His insights have been invaluable as we advance multiple mid- to late-stage programs, expand our oral degrader pipeline and support Kymera’s next phase of growth,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “From the beginning, Bruce has been a visionary leader and collaborator, helping guide our evolution from an emerging technology into a clinical-stage organization. I am deeply grateful for his leadership as Chairman over the past decade and look forward to continuing to work together to transform treatment paradigms for patients around the world.”

Dr. Baker has served as Kymera’s Lead Independent Director since 2024. Dr. Baker is a Managing Member of Baker Brothers Investments which Dr. Baker founded, together with his brother Julian Baker, in 2000. He holds a BS and a PhD in Immunology from Stanford University, where he also completed two years of medical school. He also serves on the boards of BeOne Medicines Ltd., Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, Kodiak Sciences, Inc., and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Justine Koenigsberg

investors@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300

Media Contact:

Matthew Henson

media@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300