Kymera Therapeutics Announces Gilead Sciences’ Option Exercise to License KT-200, Oral CDK2 Molecular Glue Degrader Development Candidate

KT-200 is a first-in-class, oral CDK2 molecular glue degrader development candidate

Option exercise of KT-200 triggers a $45 million milestone payment to Kymera from Gilead Sciences

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) today announced that Gilead Sciences, Inc. has exercised its option to exclusively license KT-200, a first-in-class, oral CDK2 molecular glue degrader development candidate discovered and characterized by Kymera, under their strategic collaboration agreement. As a result, Kymera will realize a $45 million milestone payment. Gilead will progress the program into IND-enabling studies to support an IND filing in 2027.

“We are excited to have reached this key milestone in our strategic collaboration with Gilead, underscoring our commitment to advancing a new generation of medicines for patients through our innovative discovery engine,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “KT-200 is expected to be the first molecular glue discovered by Kymera to enter the clinic, reflecting the company’s ability to apply our discovery capabilities to some of the most challenging disease-causing targets. KT-200’s compelling preclinical profile demonstrates its potential to transform the therapeutic landscape for patients with cancers that remain difficult to treat.”

CDK2-directed molecular glue degraders represent a novel therapeutic approach designed to selectively remove CDK2, a key driver of tumor growth, rather than just inhibiting its function whilst sparing other CDK family proteins. CDK2 acts as a cyclin E binding partner and drives disease in CCNE1 amplified and over expressed cancers. Traditional CDK2 inhibitors can lack specificity and interfere with closely related proteins, leading to undesired side effects. Degraders have the potential to provide more precise, safe, effective, oral treatments for cancers that rely on CDK2 activity, with the potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients, including those with advanced breast cancer where treatment options remain limited.

In preclinical testing, KT-200 demonstrated low-nanomolar degradation of CDK2, robust activity in CCNE1 amplified, overexpressed cell lines and in vivo tumor models, brain penetrant potential, and a favorable safety profile.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kymera is eligible to receive up to $750 million in total payments. To date, Kymera has realized $85 million in upfront and option exercise payments. In addition, Kymera may also receive tiered royalties ranging from high single-digit to mid-teens on net product sales under the collaboration. Gilead has global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize all products resulting from the collaboration.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about Kymera‘s expectations regarding strategy, business plans and objectives on the development of CDK2 degraders, Kymera’s plans with respect to the potential benefits of and Kymera’s expectations with respect to the collaboration with Gilead, the potential achievement of upfront, option exercise, milestone and royalty payments and the extent to which CDK2 degraders generally may address breast cancer and other solid tumors, including the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits and safety thereof. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," “upcoming” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the ability of each party to perform its obligations under the Kymera and Gilead exclusive option and license agreement, whether the parties will be able to successfully conduct and complete preclinical development, clinical development and commercialization of any drug candidates under the Kymera and Gilead collaboration, the unexpected emergence of adverse events or other undesirable side effects during preclinical and clinical development, whether Kymera will be able to fund development activities and achieve development goals, including those under the Kymera and Gilead collaboration, risks and uncertainties relating to the timing and receipt of payments from Kymera’s collaboration partners, including milestone payments and royalties on future potential product sales, the availability and timing of data from future clinical trials and the results of such trials, the ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of drug candidates, the timing and outcome of planned interactions with and submissions to regulatory authorities, the availability of funding sufficient for our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Kymera‘s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Kymera’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing Kymera‘s views as of any subsequent date. Kymera explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Justine Koenigsberg

investors@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300

Media Contact:

Matthew Henson

mhenson@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300