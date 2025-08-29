Kura Oncology to Participate in Three Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in three investor conferences in September.

Cantor Global Health Conference

Thursday, September 4, 2025

8:35 a.m. ET / 5:35 a.m. PT

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Monday, September 8, 2025

1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

1:50 p.m. ET / 10:50 a.m. PT

Live audio webcasts will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at https://kuraoncology.com/, with archived replays available following all three events.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura is developing ziftomenib, a menin inhibitor targeting certain genetic drivers of acute myeloid leukemias and continues to pioneer advancements in both menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition to address mechanisms of adaptive and innate resistance in the treatment of solid tumors. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors and media:

Greg Mann

858-987-4046

gmann@kuraoncology.com