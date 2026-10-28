KROMATID Selected as Industry Resource Partnership Program Member by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

Expands access to high-resolution, single-cell genomic analysis throughout cell and gene therapy development

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KROMATID , a leader in analytical cytogenetics for the cell and gene therapy industry, announced today it has been selected to be a member of the Industry Resource Partnership (IRP) program by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM).

CIRM's Industry Resource Partnership (IRP) program streamlines collaboration and knowledge sharing between industry members and CIRM awardees and gives researchers access to resources that support non-clinical and clinical development. As a member, KROMATID will give CIRM-funded researchers and companies access to high-resolution, single-cell genomic structure analysis, along with scientific expertise to interpret how structural genomic changes may affect cell and gene therapy development.

KROMATID's platform provides a direct, single-cell view of genomic structure that offers critical confirmation of what researchers find from their sequencing data, enabling them to detect and characterize structural variation, chromosomal abnormalities, copy number changes, transgene integration and genomic instability. By providing a more complete picture of genomic structure, KROMATID helps cell and gene therapy developers better understand how cells change throughout development.

"Advanced cytogenetics has historically been underutilized as an analytical tool to assess the biological function and fitness of living drug therapies," said Matt Hemstreet, CEO of KROMATID. "That information can be valuable much earlier in development, when researchers are still making decisions about starting material, editing and process development. Through our work with CIRM, we can help awardees move beyond asking whether their cells are genomically intact to understanding whether they are genomically fit to become a medicine."

About KROMATID



KROMATID is the leader in analytical cytogenetics for cell and gene therapy developers, providing unparalleled clarity into chromosomal integrity. By combining proprietary imaging with advanced bioinformatics, KROMATID enables precise detection of structural variation and empowers developers to confidently advance therapies from discovery through regulatory approval. Learn more at www.kromatid.com

About The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine



The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) is a state agency created by California voters to accelerate stem cell and gene therapies for people with unmet medical needs. Since 2004, Californians have entrusted CIRM with $8.5 billion to accelerate promising discoveries through clinical trials, train a regenerative medicine workforce, strengthen the state's biotechnology economy, and expand access to transformative treatments. Today, CIRM is pioneering new models of therapy development and accelerating medical breakthroughs that change lives — in California and around the world. For more information, visit www.cirm.ca.gov .

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SOURCE KROMATID