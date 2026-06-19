KROMATID Names Matthew Hemstreet CEO as Company Advances Toward Market Leadership in Cell & Gene Therapy

BOULDER, Colo., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KROMATID, a leader in structural genomic integrity analysis for the cell and gene therapy industry, today announced the appointment of Matthew Hemstreet as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Interim CEO Terry Opgenorth.

KROMATID announces Matt Hemstreet as new CEO

Opgenorth was appointed Interim CEO during a pivotal period for the company and successfully guided KROMATID through a strategic transformation designed to strengthen its market position, sharpen its commercial focus, and establish a foundation for long-term growth. Under his leadership, KROMATID:

Refined brand positioning and market messaging to establish KROMATID as the leader in genomic integrity and single-cell analytics for cell and gene therapy.









Expanded and enhanced the genomic analysis portfolio to meet the evolving needs of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research organizations.









Developed a genomic intelligence platform leveraging KROMATID's unique access to millions of chromosome images and deep expertise in structural abnormalities associated with gene editing technologies.









Strengthened operational discipline across commercialization, customer engagement, and product development functions.

"Terry was instrumental in helping position KROMATID for its next stage of growth," said David Brunel, President of the Board of Directors. "His leadership strengthened our strategic direction, commercial execution, and organizational focus, leaving the company well-positioned for the future."

With KROMATID's strategic, technological, and commercial foundations firmly in place, the Board has appointed Matthew Hemstreet as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's next phase of expansion.

Since joining KROMATID as Vice President of Global Marketing in 2024, Hemstreet has played a key role in the company's strategic and operational evolution. He brings more than a decade of leadership experience spanning global marketing, product management, and commercial strategy at Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, Medtronic, Covidien, and others. Throughout his career, he has successfully launched more than 30 products and built high-performing teams focused on accelerating growth and delivering customer value.

"Matt combines deep cell therapy industry expertise with a proven ability to align strategy, execution, and innovation," said Opgenorth. "He understands both the scientific and commercial opportunities ahead of us, and I am confident he is the right leader to guide KROMATID through its next chapter."

As Chief Executive Officer, Hemstreet will focus on:

Expanding KROMATID's presence within the global cell and gene therapy market.

Strengthening strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology innovators, CDMOs, and academic research institutions.

Accelerating adoption of the company's KROMASURE™ platform and advancing new product innovations.

Building the industry standard for genomic integrity assessment in advanced cellular therapies.

"I am honored to step into this role," said Hemstreet. "The demand for deeper genomic integrity insights has never been greater. KROMATID is uniquely positioned to help developers of advanced therapies better understand, characterize, and de-risk their products. Our focus moving forward is clear: scale our impact, expand our capabilities, and establish genomic integrity as a foundational quality metric across the industry."

The Board of Directors extends its gratitude to Terry Opgenorth for his leadership and contributions as Interim CEO; Opgenorth will continue to serve as a valued member of the board of directors and looks forward to supporting Hemstreet as he leads KROMATID into its next phase of growth and innovation.

About KROMATID

KROMATID is the leader in genomic structural analysis for cell and gene therapy developers, providing unparalleled clarity into chromosomal integrity. By combining proprietary imaging with advanced bioinformatics, KROMATID enables precise detection of structural variation and empowers developers to confidently advance therapies from discovery through regulatory approval. Learn more at www.kromatid.com

Media Contact

Amanda Ladas



Associate Director of Global Marketing



KROMATID



aladas@kromatid.com



773-720-0709

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SOURCE KROMATID