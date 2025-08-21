KROMATID Announces Successful Close of $8 Million Series C Funding Round, Exceeding Growth Capital Goals

Funding positions KROMATID for accelerated growth in genomic analysis and gene editing technologies

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KROMATID, a leader in next-generation genomic structural analysis, today announced the successful close of its Series C funding round, raising a total of $8 million and surpassing its targeted capital goals. The most recent tranche of the round contributed $3.8 million. The round was led by BroadOak Capital Partners, with participation from both existing and new strategic investors.

The capital from this Series C close will fuel expansion of KROMATID's proprietary platforms for detecting chromosomal structural rearrangements, scale operations to meet growing global demand, and advance strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical and academic leaders in cell and gene therapy.

"We are thrilled to have achieved our funding goal, which is a testament to the confidence our investors have in our vision and the unique capabilities of our technology," said Jim Chomas, CEO of KROMATID. "This investment enables us to scale faster, innovate further, and continue delivering the genomic insights that help bring life-changing therapies to patients."

"KROMATID has built a differentiated platform that provides accurate, high-resolution analysis of genomic integrity, one of the most pressing needs in the rapidly expanding gene and cell therapy industry," said Bill Snider, Partner at BroadOak Capital Partners. "We are proud to continue our partnership as they enter their next phase of growth."

Over the next 12–18 months, KROMATID plans to deploy this funding to accelerate commercial expansion and enhance automation and throughput in its laboratory operations. The company will also invest in strategic hiring across scientific, operational, and customer-facing teams to meet increasing market demand and solidify its leadership position in genomic structural analysis.

KROMATID delivers next-generation genomic structural analysis solutions for gene and cell therapy developers, enabling precise detection of chromosomal structural rearrangements with unmatched clarity and resolution. By combining proprietary imaging and bioinformatics capabilities, KROMATID supports therapeutic innovation from discovery through regulatory approval.

BroadOak Capital Partners is a boutique financial institution that provides direct investment and investment banking services to companies in the life science tools, diagnostics, and biopharma services sectors. BroadOak has invested in more than 70 life sciences companies including over 35 exits. For more information, visit www.broadoak.com.

